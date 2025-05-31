Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese gives rude response to reporter’s question on ‘shooting woes’

Chicago Sky power forward Angel Reese entered Saturday night’s matchup against the Dallas Wings with shooting 31.3% through the first five games of the regular season.

Reese went 4-of-13 shooting (contributing as many made baskets as turnovers) for 14 points in the Sky’s 94-83 win over the Wings in front of 6,251 fans at College Park Center.

Reese was helpful in other areas, adding nine rebounds (five on defense), two assists, and three steals. Chicago as a whole shot 41.1% on the night. Ariel Atkins led the Sky with 26 points on 8-of-14 shooting, with four made three-point attempts.

Before the game, Reese told the media that rebounding is how she’s getting her points. She wants to do whatever it takes to help Chicago win games. The team is now 2-4 following their second straight win, both coming against a 1-6 Dallas team.

Angel Reese had a rude response to a reporter

Per Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times, a reporter asked Reese about her shooting problems. Reese had a rude response, refusing to answer the question and turning her head away from the questioner.

“Asked about her shooting woes, she just turned her head from an inquirer and awaited a different question from somebody else,” Greenberg wrote.

That wasn’t the only time Reese showed frustration when it came to her shortcomings on offense. She “pounded the ball” into the basketball court after a missed shot in the second half.

“But Reese’s rough go at putting the ball in the hole is an ongoing issue,” Greenberg wrote. “There are moments like the one after she missed her first shot attempt of the third quarter from in close. After a whistle, she pounded the ball to the court, turned and started the other way, then thought better of it, retrieved the ball and shot a practice layup.

“Let the record show she made it. Clearly, though, it’s frustrating for her at times.”

The Chicago Sky can’t depend on Reese for offensive help

Reese struggles with shooting has had head coach Tyler Marsh alter some of the scheme during the last week.

Marsh wanted Reese to handle the ball more as a point forward this season. He also wanted her to attempt more three-point shots to help open up opportunities for the rest of the team.

While the increased ball handling has led to her leading the team in turnovers, Reese hasn’t attempted a shot from beyond the arc since May 25, when she missed her three-point attempt in Chicago’s 91-78 loss to the LA Sparks.

She’s 1-for-3 on three-point attempts this season. Until she masters shots from closer range, the three-point shot won’t be a threat from the second-year post player.

