Chicago Sky star Angel Reese doubles down on strike warning: ‘That’s the truth’

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese doubled down on her warning regarding the WNBA and pay following reactions to her recent comments on the podcast “Unapologetically Angel.”

Per the podcast, Reese warned that she and her colleagues could go on strike if negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement didn’t meet the explanations for the players. The second-year WNBA forward is hoping for a large pay increase.

“Yeah, the CBA is coming up I can’t wait,” Reese said. “We deserve more. Everybody. But we gotta face the consequences. But the women coming in, not this year but next year, the ones coming in this year will still be on the rookie contract.

“The ones that a year after, they going to get more. They probably be making more than us. I’m hurt. I got to get in the meetings because I’m hearing like, If y’all don’t give us what we want, we sitting out.”

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese doubles down on strike warning

Reese clarified her comments Saturday in a post on X, saying that she’s not worried about what NBA players make. She doubled down on a potential strike.

“I love how yall have selective hearing,” Reese posted on X. “I said “I’m hearing if they don’t give us what we want, we sitting out” and that’s the truth. I never said anything about the NBA. We are prepared to stay at the negotiating table for as long as it takes. Here’s the link to my podcast so you can hear the conversation too. I will continue to use my voice to speak for what WE want & deserve as a league. Thank ya”

Reese is certainly using her voice in the offseason. Hopefully, it helps WNBA players in negotiations.

The current CBA is set to expire after 2025.

