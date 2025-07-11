How Angel Reese blocked the noise and found her place in Tyler Marsh’s system

Despite a rough start to the season filled with setbacks and major adjustments, the Chicago Sky are taking steps forward as a team.

With the All-Star break approaching, the Sky are currently 6-13, 10th in the WNBA standings out of 13 teams. Being led by a first-time head coach, Tyler Marsh, has presented its fair share of challenges in ensuring the pieces jell in a way that maximizes one of the young core pieces, Angel Reese.

Social Media backlash

Angel Reese faced major online criticism after a rough start to the season. As the critics were out in full force, they used the term “Mebounds” to describe and make fun of her rebounding style.

Reese’s early-season woes gave the critics credence. In the first seven games, Reese averaged 9.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists to 3.7 turnovers, shooting inefficiently at 30.8% from the floor and 70% from the free-throw line on 4.2 per game while having a 22.1% usage rate.

In the postgame presser, Ariel Atkins addressed the unnecessary criticism Reese receives outside of basketball.

"This is a 23-year-old kid who handles herself with grace. Her crown is heavy." Ariel Atkins had Angel Reese's back in the postgame media Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/D7ZuibFCJH — espnW (@espnW) June 11, 2025

Founding rhythm in Tyler Marsh’s system

Instead of giving in to the critics, Angel Reese has blocked the noise, regained her confidence, and found her rhythm in Tyler Marsh’s system after a rough start to the season.

Here’s Angel Reese taking accountability on her early-season woes.

“I struggled in the first 8, 9 games…obviously it happens and I was very hard on myself…tough conversations with people who kept it real with me…I’m being a point guard, a four, a five…and guarding all five positions too. I trust my work…I have read conversations with Lisa, I talk to Spoon every single day.”

While getting acclimated in a new system with a new coach and early adjustments were needed, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has been playing her best basketball of the 2025 WNBA season in the recent stretch of games.

Over her last 12 games, Reese is averaging 15.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists to 3.5 turnovers, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 48.1% from the floor and 82.8% from the free-throw line on 5.3 attempts per game.

This includes her first career triple-double in a win over the Connecticut Suns and her best performance of the season —posting a stat-line of 24 points (on 10/19 shooting from the floor), 16 rebounds, seven assists, and three stocks, in a win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Additionally, Marsh dove deeper into Reese’s impact on the team, seamlessly stepping into her role.

“Angel was incredible tonight. Obviously missing KC, she had to do a little bit more. You can’t say enough. It’s little things she does as well that don’t get the notice,” said Marsh.”She’s found a way which speaks to her maturity growing into this position and system.”

How Angel Reese is being unlocked

Tyler Marsh has made it an emphasis to unlock Angel Reese’s game by expanding her offensive skillset and placing more responsibility

Here’s how Marsh’s system is elevating Reese’s growth and development:

More focus on Versatility: Marsh is pushing Reese to expand her offensive game by taking more mid-range shots, extending her range to the 3-point line, improving catch-and-shoot, and creating more off the dribble.

Developing as a Facilitator: Since Courtney Vandersloot unfortunately went down with a season-ending torn ACL.

Marsh has utilized Reese more as a point forward, allowing her to initiate offense and be more of a facilitator. By operating from the high post, elbow, and on the perimeter, she has created more opportunities for both herself and her teammates.

Playing with Space & Pace: The most significant scheme shifts and what Marsh’s system aims to be—creating spacing on the court, which allows Reese to drive and operate both in the post and on the perimeter, which allows her to create for both herself and her teammates.

ANGEL REESE TODAY 🔥 • 24 POINTS

• 16 REBOUNDS

• 7 ASSISTS

• 2 BLOCKS

• 10/19 FG pic.twitter.com/B884oFilvQ — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) June 30, 2025

Making History

🗣️ She’s got next Angel Reese is your #NBA2K26 WNBA Edition Cover Athlete! Pre-order NBA 2K26 now! pic.twitter.com/TdwIapG1xU — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 9, 2025

Spinning back to blocking out the noise and having the mental fortitude to overcome the harshness of social media and early-season woes in a new system with a new coach is a special trait in itself.

Perfect example, instead of being affected by the “Mebounds” term, Reese embraced the online criticism and turned it into a trademark for her brand.

Through this recent stretch, Reese made history by recording six consecutive games of 15+ rebounds, surpassing her previous record of five straight games with 15+ rebounds.

Reese also joined A’ja Wilson, Jonquel Jones, and Lisa Leslie as the only players to post three consecutive games with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds. All are MVP winners.

Seeing Reese facing all the adversity and criticism head-on and overcoming it by being rewarded with officially being an All-Star for the second consecutive season shows the testament of her character

Now, to cap it off with being on the cover NBA2K26 for the WNBA Edition and launching her first signature shoe—the Angel Reese 1s. Like or Dislike Angel Reese, you can’t deny her work ethic.

