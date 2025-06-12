Chicago Sky sent Angel Reese warning about low ‘production’ amid trade rumors

The Chicago Sky aren’t happy with their 2-7 record to begin the season under first-year head coach Tyler Marsh. General manager Jeff Pagliocca had a warning for Angel Reese about her play, and it came amid rumors that she could be traded.

Per Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times, Pagliocca voiced his frustration with the team’s poor start, saying he was “disappointed” with the results so far after he made significant moves and trades to give veteran experience to the roster.

The Chicago Sky have underperformed

Under Marsh, the offense is scoring 76 points per game, the second-lowest in the league. With Reese struggling to score baskets consistently, reporter Karli Bell named the second-year forward as an option for the Sky to trade for guard help to replace Courtney Vandersloot, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury on Saturday.

Before Chicago’s 79-52 loss to the New York Liberty on Tuesday night, Pagliocca told Lieser the Sky were frustrated with Reese’s inability to stretch the floor as a point forward, struggling with turnovers and perimeter shooting.

Angel Reese was sent a warning

“That’s something that has yet to come together, but it’s a necessity for us to win,” Pagliocca said of Reese learning how to facilitate outside the post. He warned Reese that the Sky need more production out of her.

“She’s had some great games, and she’s had some games like everybody else that haven’t been her best,” Pagliocca said. “But she’s our best chance at versatility on this roster. We need more production out of her, but we need her to help us in other ways, too.

“She’s been putting the time in. She’s been a great teammate. She knows we need to use her in a variety of ways. We’re still trying to pinpoint the most advantageous part of that.”

Reese played better in Tuesday night’s loss, leading the team with 17 points on 61.5% shooting, 11 rebounds, three assists, and two steals. But her five turnovers proved costly.

But the Sky need Reese to consistently score. She’ll have another opportunity to show Chicago that she can lead the offense when the team plays the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CST.

