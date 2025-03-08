Chicago Sky star Angel Reese sends warning about strike after being ‘hurt’ about money

The WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement is set to expire following the 2025 season, and Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is ready for new negotiations.

The second-year forward is one of the most popular names in the WNBA. She and Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark have brought immense popularity to the sport as a crossover from their legendary rivalry in college basketball.

During a recent episode of Apologetically Angel, Reese and DiJonai Carrington discussed pay in the WNBA. Carrington reminded Reese that she benefited from NIL, something many older WNBA players didn’t have in college.

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is “hurt” about money

Reese argued women should be paid more like men in the NBA. She claimed to be “hurt” by money issues in the WNBA, threatening to go on strike if players weren’t compensated properly.

“Yeah, the CBA is coming up I can’t wait,” Reese said. “We deserve more. Everybody. But we gotta face the consequences. But the women coming in, not this year but next year, the ones coming in this year will still be on the rookie contract.

“The ones that a year after, they going to get more. They probably be making more than us. I’m hurt. I got to get in the meetings because I’m hearing like, If y’all don’t give us what we want, we sitting out.”

“If y’all don’t give us what we want, we sitting out” 👀💰 Full episode out NOW: https://t.co/cQPWJ2zle9 pic.twitter.com/ruK3iZ3oyN — Unapologetically Angel (@angelreeseshow) March 7, 2025

The Sky selected Reese with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 draft. She signed a four-year rookie contract worth $324,383, essentially making about around $81,000 per year.

Fortunately, the young star makes plenty of extra cash via endorsements and her other business ventures.

