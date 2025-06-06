‘Not worth it’: Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese gets ammunition from fiery Caitlin Clark statement

The Chicago Sky enters Saturday night’s matchup against the Indiana Fever looking to win three games in a row. The game was moved from the Sky’s home base, Wintrust Arena, to the United Center in anticipation of another edition of the on-court rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark.

The two had an epic moment in the season opener on May 17 when Clark committed a Flagrant 1 foul on Reese as the second-year Sky forward attempted a layup. Reese’s response to Clark earned a technical.

The Fever won the matchup 93-58 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Caitlin Clark on the Chicago Sky: Not worth it

Unfortunately for WNBA fans, the Fever announced that Clark will miss Saturday night’s game due to a quad injury, which caused ticket prices to plummet for the contest.

Per the Associated Press, Clark said she’s made progress in recovering from the injury. She gave a little bulletin board material to Reese and the Sky by saying that it wasn’t “worth it” to rush back to play her budding WNBA rival.

“I’m not going to rush coming back,” Clark said. “It’s just not worth it. But after this weekend, I’ll be re-evaluated and we’ll have a better idea.”

How will Angel Reese react to the snub?

Evidently, Clark didn’t feel returning a little early for the game against Reese and the Sky was worth risking further injury.

Since Clark joined the Fever as the No. 1 pick in 2024, Indiana has a 4-1 record against the Sky. Indiana has a 1-2 record during the period Clark has been sidelined due to injury.

Saturday will be one of the better chances the Sky have of beating Indiana this season, but a would-be victory won’t taste as sweet to Reese.

