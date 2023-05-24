(Breaking) Another 2022 Chicago Bears player signs with the Ravens

The Chicago Bears saw yet another member of their 2022 squad land with the Baltimore Ravens Wednesday. The Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens last season. Offensive lineman Sam Mustipher signed with Baltimore earlier in May.

Former Chicago Bears DL Angelo Blackson signs with the Ravens

According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC, the Ravens signed defensive tackle Angelo Blackson.

#Ravens signed Angelo Blackson — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 24, 2023

The Bears signed the former fourth-round pick to a two-year deal in 2021. He started in 12 games for the Bears and played in 32. Blackson recorded 65 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and four tackles for loss during his time with Chicago. Blackson earned a 35.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He earned better grades for the pass rush (51.7) than for run defense (30.3).

Blackson had a better 2021 season with the Bears. He was brought into Chicago to be used as a defensive end in the Bears’ 3-4 scheme under then-defensive coordinator Sean Desai. Blackson didn’t appear to adjust well to being used as a defensive tackle in the Bears’ 4-3 scheme under head coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams. Blackson should feel more at home in the Ravens’ 3-4 system.

Here’s one good memory Bears fans will have of Blackson recording a safety against the New York Giants:

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected] To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE