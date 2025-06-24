Chicago Cubs: MLB suspends pitcher for 60 games without pay

The Chicago Cubs are set to do some shuffling with the minor league pitching roster this week. Following a dreadful outing on Monday night that included giving up eight earned runs on nine hits, the Cubs are sending Ben Brown down to Iowa.

Before Monday’s game, Chicago selected the contract of right-hander Michael Fulmer from Triple-A. He gave up two hits in 2.0 innings pitched in the Cubs’ 8-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

A Chicago Cubs minor league pitcher was suspended

The Cubs’ minor league pitching staff was hit by the MLB on Tuesday. Per the MLB’s website, the league suspended pitcher Anhuar Garcia for 60 games without pay after he tested positive for the androgen and anabolic steroid Methenolone.

“The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that Chicago Cubs Minor League pitcher Anhuar Garcia, who is currently on the roster of the Arizona Complex League Cubs, has received a 60-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Methenolone, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the Joint Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” the press release states.

“The suspension of Garcia is effective immediately.”

Garcia, 21, a native of Mexico, has appeared in seven games and has a 5.91 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 32 innings pitched. 2025 was the right-handed pitcher’s first year in the minors.

