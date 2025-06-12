Chicago Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard decision weighs heavily on draft prospect’s wishes

The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to boost their forward position with veterans in free agency and will continue to look to the future with their selection via the No. 3 pick. The Blackhawks aren’t expected to go too crazy in free agency, but want to add quality players that can help the young team win games.

With the No. 3 pick, Chicago is blessed with the opportunity to add elite talent in the 2025 draft class to further help a talented core that will eventually be expected to produce postseason wins as the 2023 No. 1 pick Connor Bedard matures.

The Chicago Blackhawks have Connor Bedard question at center

Per Scott Powers of The Athletic, general manager Kyle Davidson currently sees Bedard and 2022 first-round pick Frank Nazar as centers, though that could change. Potentially moving Bedard to the wing has been a serious conversation for the team this offseason.

Based on Davidson’s recent comments, Powers thinks the Blackhawks will want the No. 3 pick this year to help at wing.

Swedish phenom Anton Frondell recently gave his preference on where he wants to play in the NHL. Per Powers, Frondell is willing to play wing but prefers centre.

“I would say that in the future I’d see myself as a center,” Frondell said. “That’s what I feel like I’d like to play the most. But in the first half (of the season), I was right winger. Second half of the season, I was left winger. And I feel comfortable playing anywhere. I know what to do on each side.”

Anton Frondell wishes to play center

If the Blackhawks select Frondell, Powers thinks he’ll be moved to wing to help with Bedard and Nazar on the line, but might not play in Chicago until 2026.

“He’d (Frondell) give the Blackhawks more size, an elite shot and an ability to create off the rush,” Powers wrote. “Frondell will likely play next season in the SHL. He could be ready for the NHL by the 2026-27 season.”

The NHL draft begins on June 27, so Chicago has two weeks to think about where Bedard and Nazar will play under new head coach Jeff Blashill.

