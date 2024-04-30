Chicago Bears WR D.J. Moore explains 1 way Caleb Williams is ‘better’ than Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears haven’t had an official practice yet, but wide receiver D.J. Moore explained one thing Caleb Williams does in passing workouts which is an improvement over the Justin Fields era.

The Bears selected Williams with the No. 1 pick in the draft on Thursday night. He’ll head to Bears rookie minicamp on May 10. In the meantime, he’s been working out privately with several Bears receivers, including Moore.

Evidently, playing with a legitimate quarterback can be tough.

Caleb Williams anticipates where to throw the ball

In an interview with Mirror Sports, Moore said Williams anticipates where to throw, and that’s something that has been lacking in the Bears’ quarterback room.

“Anticipation is there. You can tell that he’s expecting us to be open at a certain time,” Moore said. “That’s gonna be one of the things that’s better. Just gotta be on the same page with him going forward. It’s just gonna take some time. Maybe it’s gonna be fast, or it might take some time. But I’m hoping it’s fast.”

EXCLUSIVE: DJ Moore says Caleb Williams showed true colors in NFL Draft workout before Chicago Bears pick 🏈 pic.twitter.com/pd17aUGhF5 — Mirror US Sports (@MirrorUSSports) April 25, 2024

The Chicago Bears WRs have to adjust to a new QB

Moore was careful not to name Fields, but one shouldn’t assume he’s referring to Tyson Bagent. Fields was often criticized for holding on to the ball too long and being unable to gauge when a receiver would get open.

Bears receivers will have to adjust to a quarterback who has expectations for where the ball will go on a given play. Improv can be great, and those wanting tickets can find them in Pittsburgh for the warm-up act.

