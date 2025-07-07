Chicago Blackhawks expected to make surprise decision on Anton Frondell this year

It was obvious that the Chicago Blackhawks thought highly of Swedish forward Anton Frondell when they took him with the No. 3 pick in the NHL draft in June. Frondell joined a talented young core of Frank Nazar and Connor Bedard.

Frondell told the Blackhawks that he intends to earn a spot on the Blackhawks in training camp. However, if he doesn’t make the cut, as often happens with rookies taken in the first round, he plans to return to the Swedish Hockey League to play for Djurgårdens rather than play for the Rockford IceHogs in the upcoming season.

Chicago Blackhawks projected to keep Anton Frondell

Scott Powers of The Athletic projected Frondell to make the roster cut after training camp. Powers is reporting that Chicago is planning to give him every opportunity to make the team for the upcoming season.

“The more I hear about what the Blackhawks think of No. 3 draft pick Anton Frondell, the more I think he’s going to stick with them out of training camp,” Powers wrote. “How he does in the Tom Kurvers Prospects Showcase could be an early indication…

“In the case of Frondell, the Blackhawks are likely going to give him every opportunity to make the team, meaning he’ll likely play in a lot of preseason games, too. With the focus being so much on development and playing the young players this season, there’s really no downside for him being in the NHL.”

Powers believes that Chicago could use the upcoming season to experiment with Bedard and Frondell as linemates.

Given general manager Kyle Davidson’s decision to have a boring free agency in favor of promoting young talent, allowing Frondell to develop under first-year head coach Jeff Blashill might make more sense than giving the roster spot to another player for a team that isn’t going to compete for the playoffs.

