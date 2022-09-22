According to the Athletic, no expenses were spared in the attempt to persuade top QB Arch Manning and other recruits to join the Texas program.

After initially questioning the commitment to Texas, I now understand Arch Manning’s decision a little more. Top recruits undoubtedly have thousands of dollars spent on them during their recruitment, especially from some of these massive football schools.

However, Texas decided that they were going to set themselves apart from the group, which may have ultimately decided Manning’s final commitment.

The group of recruits, including Manning, went to III Forks, an upscale surf and turf restaurant in Austin, TX. The recruits were treated to 46 7oz. lobsters, 24 bone-in ribeyes, 26 8oz. filets, and 17 New York strips. They also included some sea bass, chicken fried lobster, lobster mac and cheese, and more. After scrolling through III Forks twitter account, I think I’ll be throwing some steaks on the grill tonight. They probably wont be as good as the ones Manning and the other recruits were treated to, but I’m going to give it my best shot.

Celebrate Dad with a Boneless Ribeye for just $29. Sunday, June 19th only! Make your reservation: https://t.co/dXw9A8Mqfd pic.twitter.com/CQWCj5VvKj — III Forks Austin (@3ForksAustin) June 6, 2022

The bill ended up costing Texas $36,900, to which they added a $6,000 tip (16%, tsk tsk Texas). The University then put the recruits, along with their families and some accompanying coaches and staff, into hotel rooms, running up $46,696 to the cost, bringing the total to $89,596.

This weekend trip arouses the question, will Manning be worth it? And if so, could he be a future replacement for Justin Fields if things keep going sideways at the QB position for the Bears?

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE