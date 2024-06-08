Debates about esports are permanent these days. People keep discussing the importance of considering this discipline on the same level as Olympic disciplines. Despite the official recognition, a lot of individuals do not agree with that. It’s a fact that esports is one of the most common in the world, as millions of fans come to live events or watch games at home. Thanks to esports, young gamers find the desire to train more, join amateur teams, and become professionals.

Moreover, dozens of countries make esports an official discipline on the national level. Each year, they organize tournaments and invite top teams to show their best performances. Still, some people believe this is a wrong decision, and professional players should not be recognized as real sportsmen. In this article, we are going to prove the opposite and tell you why esports should be called a real sport.

When Did It Start?

If we look at the past, we see that the roots of professional gaming are heading back to the 1980s and 1970s, much earlier than the first essay writing service showed up. During that time, tournaments and competitions were organized in computer clubs and public venues. People literally stood behind the players and supported them in each game. When someone won the competition, the crowd went crazy. In 1972, when Stanford University students were competing in a Spacewar game. A winner received a year subscription to Rolling Stone magazine, which was pretty solid.

Over time, the popularity of online games rose, and in the 1990s, this directly impacted the level of tournaments. Competitions were organized by esports organizations, and players could choose a discipline in which to compete. For example, we have significant tournaments from different operators like ESL, One Esports, PGL, and others.

Today, we have a solid multi-level tournament in different regions. Low-tier clubs clash to earn the right to be in the top division, while the best teams compete for the world titles. Now, it’s not only about the status; it’s also about the prize pool. If the esports player competes at the highest level, his approximate earnings will be higher than $200,000 per year.

Why Is There So Much Money in Esports?

How do clubs and organizations receive giant contracts and earn so much money? Everything depends on several factors:

Deals with sponsors. Sponsorship matters a lot because it makes up a significant part of a prize pool. Brands of gaming devices, energy drinks, accessories for gamers, delivery operators, and other companies invest in esports because it’s a highly demanded discipline that generates cosmic revenue. They will make themselves visible and bring millions of dollars to the discipline.

Streaming. When studios broadcast tournaments on platforms like Twitch and YouTube, they get a lot of views from the fans. Moreover, such broadcasts are often sponsored, so creators get additional revenue for each stream.

Collaborations. Many esports organizations collaborate with popular brands to join charity programs, sell merch, or provide services for gamers. Clubs like Team Liquid and NaVi have been working in this area for a long time, and it has helped them increase their net worth.

Overall, there are many capabilities that help people generate higher revenue. Clubs that stay on top for years increase their net worth not only by getting new offers but also by winning tournaments with large prize pools. They invest in talented players (transfers and academy graduates).

The Most Popular Esports Disciplines

People keep asking about the most popular esports disciplines. Everyone has their own preferences, but the overall stats show us these games:

Dota 2

Counter-Strike 2

League of Legends

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG)

Hearthstone

Fortnite

Rainbow Six Siege

The popularity of each discipline depends on its average online presence and the total number of players. Companies may organize giant tournaments with huge prize pools, but they’re pointless since no one is watching them. Developers see that and take steps to make the game great again.

They invest in promotion and show how good the discipline is. They cooperate with professional players who take leading roles in the promotion videos. Also, the developers change the game itself. They add new mechanics to initiate in-game competitions with real prizes (for example, new skins for characters). They also improve the integration system for beginners. All the newcomers can go through basic education and learn basics, so it will be easier to take the next steps. If the overall attendance is rising, it means the plan worked.

How to Become an Esports Player?

Everyone who is seriously interested in esports wants to join their favorite teams and become the best players in the industry. However, it’s not so simple, as they have to follow a long path to success.

First of all, you should train a lot. Consistent training up to 8-10 hours a day allows you to learn basic mechanics, understand your capabilities, and spot weaknesses, so you will be able to eliminate them later. Create a personal training schedule and stick to it so you won’t miss your daily routine and be in shape for the next big game.

Second, you have to be active on social media. You have to show what you are capable of and what potential teams should expect from you. There is no sense of hiding in the shadows and waiting when someone will spot you. You have to sell yourself, and social media activity is the best way you can do that. To get a good start, you can join the online community, follow the trends, and look for online tournaments to enter. If you will show a good performance, people will recognize you as a strong player with good potential.

Final Thoughts

Esports is not just about playing games. It’s about competitiveness, passion, money, and sacrifice. The best players in the world spend a lot of time-fighting for a place under the sun, and when it finally happens, they stay among the best and build their way to glory. So, there is no doubt about calling esports a real sports discipline.

