The Chicago Bears have had many great players throughout its history, including Walter Payton, Gale Sayers, and Brian Urlacher, who won multiple Super Bowl titles during his career. Walter Perry has one Superbowl title with the bears and other championships throughout his playing career. Unsurprisingly, that is the only Superbowl title the bears have to their name.

The Bear’s most recent entrée to the playoffs was in 2020, where they lost to the New Orleans saints in the wild-card round. It capped off a poor performance from the team. They have only been able to enter the playoffs 26.9% of the time successfully.

The Chicago Bears season is already off to a solid start. The team has a good chance of doing even better this season. With that being said, here are the Chicago bear’s odds for the season.

Winning Super Bowl

Bettors who dream of the bears winning the Superbowl might be in for a rude shock. Based on the odds the bookmakers’ hand to The Chicago bears, forecasters state that there is bound to be a trophy drought in Chicago. However, not all is bad.

Chicago bears are placed second from bottom to win the Superbowl. The worst-ranked team is the Houston Texans at + 20000. Chicago bears odds of winning the Superbowl – 6500

Winning NFC North

The Chicago Bears have won the NFC North four times. They were once Division champions in 2000, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eliminated them in Week 17. They also advanced to Super Bowl XLI, losing to John Elway and the Denver Broncos (41-24).

The Bears’ most recent division title came in 2010 when they defeated Green Bay for their fifth consecutive division crown and a second straight trip to Super Bowl XLIV, where they faced off against New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans recovered from an early deficit due to their special teams’ play on kickoffs, which resulted in many short fields. This game plan allowed for touchdown drives for both teams throughout the game until late into the fourth quarter when Drew Brees threw the record-breaking seventh touchdown pass of his career.

This pass put the Saints ahead 33-29 with just under 10 minutes left on the clock just before the final whistle blew. The result was a 31-29 victory over Chicago Bears. This was a heartbreaking season finale for the bears at their home ground.

Bookies place the Chicago bears odds to win the NFC north division at +900. The odds are no surprise as they regard the team as the second-weakest team in the division.

The leading team for the NFC North title is the Green Bay Packers, led by Aaron Rodgers. The Minnesota Vikings comes second in the Punters list with +270, led by their star player Dalvin Cook. The team, most bookies, expect to be last is the Detroit Lions, with an odd of +1000

Making Playoffs

It is unlikely for the bears to make the playoffs and be in the postseason mix. The odds of them not making the playoffs stand at -400 compared to them making it at +400. To make the playoffs, you’ll need to win your division. Something bookies can’t see the Bears doing.

At -400, the odds of betting against the bears making it into the playoff are not attractive enough. Their star player, Fields, has talent, though. He is expected to be the life force of the team. If the coach and his teammates can squeeze some good performances from him this season, we might be in for a shocker. His Dual-threat ability will help the bears this season.

When comparing the NFC to the AFC, it is safe to conclude that competition isn’t as fierce. Teams like Arizona and Seattle may take their foot off the gas as the season develops. The bears might look to take advantage of this and capitalize. This bet choice may prove an exciting gamble to consider.

Odds to Win NFC

The bears have an average defense. Suppose bookies don’t expect this defense to be able to deal with the packers and the Vikings in their division. How about the likes of the Rams or Buccs? These are teams contending for the Superbowl. Their offense isn’t in a better state, either.

The odds of them winning the NFC are +5000

Chicago Bears Win a Total of 2022

This is a clear case of saving the best bet for last. This seems to be the best bet on the Chicago bears on the market.

Over 6.5= -145 Under 6.5= +115

The Chicago bears are likely to struggle this season. Their starting schedule isn’t as friendly, either. However, they have done some good business on their drafts and free agencies. This aligns with what many experts and fans expect to be a rebuilding season for building talent, gearing them for the 2023 campaign.

The Bear’s defense should improve. The defense ranked 22nd in the number of points allowed last season. Their defensive line seems to be the issue currently. Justin Jones’s performances last season caught the eye, while Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson need further evaluation on whether their plays warrant a starting berth.

Last season Robinson was Field’s Best weapon, and the team failed to replace him. However, Fields is still young, and much is expected from him. His performances, however, were far from convincing, and the QB only completed just under 60% of all his attempts. As he ages, we expect him to grow more refined and develop the requisite mental attributes

Conclusion

If you’re looking to bet on the Chicago Bears in 2022/2023, consider placing your wager with a reputable bookmaker. The best online bookies offer a variety of betting markets, including outright wins and losses. If you decide to bet on the NFL season, be sure your account information is correct before submitting any transactions!

The Chicago bears seem like unlikely challengers. Sports have shown that you should never underestimate the underdog.

