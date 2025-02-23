Chicago Sky pull off trade; Angel Reese reacts to news

The Chicago Sky continue to add pieces to their roster ahead of training camp. On Saturday, the Sky added Arella Guirantes to the training camp roster.

On Sunday, the Sky announced they traded for Ariel Atkins.

The Chicago Sky made a trade

Via the Sky:

“The Chicago Sky have officially signed WNBA Champion, Olympic Gold Medalist and two-time All-Star Ariel Atkins from Washington in exchange for Chicago’s 2025 third overall pick, 2027 second round pick and rights to swap 2027 first round picks. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Ariel has made a tremendous impact on this league since her rookie year.” Sky General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said. “She is an excellent role model for her teammates and an all-star caliber contributor. As one of the league’s top defensive specialists and a consistent scorer, she is a threat on both ends of the floor who will help us build a playoff-contending team in Chicago.”

Atkins, a native of Dallas, Texas, was drafted by the Washington Mystics with the No. 7 pick in the 2018 draft. The five-foot-10, 167-pound guard is a lefty. She averages 13.4 points, three rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game for her career.

Angel Reese reacts to the news

The 28-year-old is a teammate with Angel Reese in the Unrivaled league. Following news of the trade, Reese posted a celebratory message on X.

“walked in Unrivaled with no teammates & now i’m walking out with 2,” Reese posted.

walked in Unrivaled with no teammates & now i’m walking out with 2😜 #skytown pic.twitter.com/EhkS43GmiI — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) February 24, 2025

Reese appears to be excited to continue her partnership with the Sky once the Rose’s season is over.

