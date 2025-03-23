The Chicago Cubs will begin their season on March 27 when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks for their second Opening Day in one month.

The Cubs will face perennial Cy Young candidate Zac Gallen, who got the nod from manager Torey Lovullo that he would be their guy to start on Opening Day.

It appears that the Diamondbacks have had a change of plans and altered their rotation before the start of the series, which benefits the Cubs.

The Chicago Cubs catch a break

The Cubs look to be catching a break for the fourth game of their season, with the Diamondbacks deciding to move right-handed pitcher and Cy Young winner (2021) Corbin Burnes’s first start for when the Diamondbacks play the New York Yankees in New York.

Per Baseball Insider Bob Nightengale:

“The Chicago Cubs catch a nice break with Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes now making his Arizona Diamondbacks debut against the Yankees on the road and not in their 4-game home-opening series against the Cubs.”

The Chicago Cubs catch a nice break with Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes now making his Arizona Diamondbacks debut against the Yankees on the road and not in their 4-game home-opening series against the Cubs. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 23, 2025

Only facing one Cy Young candidate

Thankfully, the Cubs will only face one Cy Young candidate instead of two.

Burnes was the Diamondback’s biggest signing this offseason, signing him to a six-year $210 million deal with an opt-out for 2027.

This was well deserved after Burnes went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA in 194.1 innings with the Baltimore Orioles. Burnes, for his efforts on the mound, was named an All-Star and finished fifth in the American League Cy Young voting.

The Cubs will send Justin Steele and Jameson Taillon to start games one & two while saving their Ace Shota Imanaga for game three.

This move by the Cubs is so Iamanaga can start the Cub’s home opener on April 4.

The Cubs will look to have more success against the Diamondbacks than they did against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Chicago Cubs former star looking to energize Cubs NL Central rivals from new position Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE