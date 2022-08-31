Armon Watts had a decent year in 2021

The Chicago Bears added Armon Watts off of waivers Wednesday morning. It was a surprise pickup for the Bears as most analysts thought the Minnesota Vikings would keep him. Watts will help to bring depth to the Bears’ defensive end position.

Watts started in nine games for the Vikings last season. He put up decent stats for the Vikings in 2021. He recorded 46 total tackles, five sacks, and forced two fumbles.

The Vikings drafted Watts in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Cody Benjamin with CBS Sports wrote that the shocking move would help the Vikings with cap space:

Watts, 26, was a surprise casualty of final cuts after starting nine games in 2021 and exiting the preseason as one of the Vikings’ expected first-teamers along the defensive line. A year after logging a career-best 46 tackles, five sacks and 10 quarterback hits, his release — which comes three years after Minnesota made him a sixth-round pick — saves the team nearly $2.6 million.

It’s a great pickup for the Bears. Armon Watts will bring talent and good experience from last year to this defense. Having Watts on the depth chart could make it easier for the Bears to trade Robert Quinn this season.

