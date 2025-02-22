Chicago Sky add 2022 FIBA World Cup hero to roster

The Chicago Sky continue to add pieces to their roster ahead of training camp. The Sky have a while before their first WNBA game of 2025 when they take on the Indiana Fever on May 17.

The Sky are looking to build around second-year rising star Angel Reese’s strengths in Tyler Marsh’s first year as the head coach.

The Chicago Sky signed Arella Guirantes

On Saturday, the Sky announced they signed Arella Guirantes, a guard who played a major role for Puerto Rico in the 2022 FIBA World Cup.

Via the Sky’s website:

“The Chicago Sky announced today that the team has signed guard Arella Guirantes to a training camp contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Guirantes, a 5-11 guard out of Rutgers, was drafted as the No. 22 overall pick by Los Angeles in the 2021 WNBA Draft. She appeared in 25 games in her rookie season with the Sparks, making two starts and scoring in 18 games. She signed with Seattle in 2023, appearing in nine games with the Storm.” In 2022 she represented Puerto Rico in the 2022 FIBA World Cup, where she averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game in six games during the tournament. She tallied a near triple-double against Bosnia and Herzegovina with 26 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Guirantes averages 1.3 points, .7 rebounds, and .3 assists in her WNBA career. At 27, the five-foot-11, 176-pound guard will look to earn her way onto the regular season roster this spring.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese made history in a crazy way Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE