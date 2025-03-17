The Chicago Bears used the early portion of the offseason to build out their trenches. Specifically on the offense line, the Bears brought in three new faces.

Guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, alongside center Drew Dalman will help revitalize Chicago’s blocking plans. The Bears sent a clear statement that they knew offensive line needed to be addressed, and they handled the problem aggressively. Now that the foundation is in place, Chicago is searching for playmakers to help make the offense click.

Holding the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Bears are at an apt position to add one of the best skill position players in the class. If they opt to go running back, that would be Boise State star Ashton Jeanty. As the Bears figure out their roster for 2025, Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus argues running back remains the team’s biggest need. And that Jeanty would be the perfect way to fix it.

“The Bears overhauled their interior offensive line by signing center Drew Dalman and trading for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson,” Chadwick wrote. “Next on the agenda for new head coach Ben Johnson is the running back position, considering D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson are more so complementary pieces than starting-caliber players.”

“If Ashton Jeanty falls to Pick No. 10, it’s hard to imagine Chicago would pass on him,” Chadwick continued. “Even if he doesn’t, this is a fantastic draft class with multiple potential running back starters who should be available on Day 2.”

What Ashton Jeanty offers Chicago Bears

When it comes to running back prospects, there aren’t many that have been as heralded as Jeanty in recent draft memory. His senior season at Boise State saw him finish second is Heisman voting while winning the Maxwell, Doak Walker and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

Over 14 games, Jeanty led the country with 2,601 rushing yards and added a staunch 29 rushing touchdowns. Averaging seven yards per carry, Jeanty was a bowling ball who had the speed to gain chunk plays and strength to run through defenders.

As he enters the NFL, teams acquiring Jeanty will be expecting him to be a lead back from his first day in the building. On the Chicago Bears, Jeanty would be the star pupil in Johnson’s offense. The NFL world saw what the now head coach was able to do with Jamhyr Gibbs. While Jeanty is a different type of run, he has the potential to fill a featured role in Johnson’s new-look offense.

When it comes to skill position players, there may be none better in the 2025 class than Jeanty; unless Travis Hunter counts. Taking him at No. 10 would prove that Johnson and the Bears are serious about adding a spark to their offense.

State of Bears run game

Chicago’s three offensive line additions will be judged by how many times they allow Caleb Williams to be sacked. But they must also severely improve the run game to find success in year one. The Bears finished 2024 ranked 25th in rushing, averaging 102 yards per game.

Swift led the way, rushing 253 times for 959 yards and six touchdowns. He added another 42 grabs for 386 yards. If Swift is going to return to the lead running role, he will need to become a more complete runner. He has the ability to make flash plays, but he averaged just 3.8 yards per carry. That will need to go up in a Johnson offense.

If the Bears were to add Jeanty, he could operate as the early down back while Swift handles the passing down. Roschon Johnson would in theory maintain his goal line role. But adding a player like Jeanty takes the early down pressure of Swift and allows the running back to best utilize his skillset.

At some point during the offseason, the Chicago Bears seem bound to add at running back. Jeanty would be a massive splash and would show how much the offense is changing. But even if it’s Swift in the lead role again, Johnson will be looking for any of his running backs to be ready to step up in 2025.

