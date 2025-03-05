Chicago Bears plans for Ashton Jeanty become more clear after Joe Thuney trade

The Chicago Bears took care of the majority of their most glaring issue entering the offseason before free agency even started.

The Bears traded for Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Jonah Jackson on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Chicago sent the Kansas City Chiefs a 2025 fourth-round pick for four-time All-Pro Joe Thuney.

The Bears needed to find at least three starters on the offensive line, and they have two taken care of before free agency starts next week. The Bears could use an upgrade at center and left tackle.

General manager Ryan Poles spent significant draft capital this week, but he bought serious flexibility for free agency and the early round of the 2025 draft, where Chicago has four selections in the first 72 picks.

The Bears can select an offensive or defensive lineman with the No. 10 pick, trade down, or take a skilled player of new head coach Ben Johnson’s liking.

The Chicago Bears bought some flexibility this week

Adam Jahns and Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic suggested that the Bears’ moves early this week have set the team up to draft Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in April.

“The Bears won’t feel compelled to over-draft a guard because they desperately need one. They just traded for two new starters,” Jahns wrote. “Instead, the Bears can let the board come to them at No. 10. With Johnson in place, I’m sure the Bears were already looking at Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

“But I can’t help but feel that Jeanty just became a more realistic option for the Bears after they added Thuney and Jackson. The Bears need more game-changers.”

Ashton Jeanty a realistic option for the Bears?

Fishbain argues that the Bears should still prioritize the trenches in free agency and with the No. 10 pick. However, he believes the Bears are “in good shape” to draft the 2024 Heisman Trophy runner-up.

“You can’t draft Jeanty if you don’t have an offensive line, and after next week — if the Bears sign a starting center — they could be in good shape to add Jeanty,” Fishbain wrote. “Either way, adding two starting guards keeps the Bears from needing to draft an interior lineman at No. 10. Should they still add guards and a left tackle in the draft? Absolutely. But it’s not as big a priority.”

The Bears need to draft a guard in a deep class of guards in April, especially given Thuney is aging with one year left on his contract and Jackson could be a cap casualty in 2026.

However, Chicago should be able to find a starting talent outside of the No. 10 pick. The Bears absolutely should be looking to draft the best player available after making aggressive trades to secure the guard position this week.

That could mean Jeanty, that could mean Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, or a defensive lineman.

