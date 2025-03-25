Chicago Bears: Ashton Jeanty is going out of his way to impress Ryan Poles

The Chicago Bears have been linked heavily to Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty after general manager Ryan Poles added five starters in the trenches on offense and defense. The additions of interior offensive linemen Drew Dalman, Joe Thuney, and Jonah Jackson gives Poles flexibility for the 2025 draft.

The Bears could use a running back upgrade in the draft.

Before Chicago beefed up the OL, it made sense to think Poles would take another running back in the later rounds of a stacked draft. However, now the Bears would be smart to give new head coach Ben Johnson a playmaker like the Detroit Lions did when they drafted Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round of the 2023 draft.

Ashton Jeanty liked a post about the new Chicago Bears RBs coach

Amid the buzz surrounding Jeanty and the Bears, the 2024 Heisman Trophy runner-up made his presence known in the Bears’ social media community. He liked an Instagram post of dabearsdynasty regarding new Bears running backs coach Eric Bieniemy.

The post referenced Bieniemy’s time coaching running back Adrian Peterson when they were with the Minnesota Vikings.

“A video of Bears new RB coach Eric Bieniemy of him getting on Adrian Peterson’s ass in practice from when he was with the Vikings has resurfaced on the internet,” dabearsdynasty wrote. “This type of intensity from the coaches has been missing from the team for YEARS. Seems like one of Ben Johnson’s main goals was to hire tough coaches who aren’t afraid to go hard on players.”

Jeanty is apparently following what’s going on with the Bears and their coaching staff. He likes the idea of Bieniemy coaching his running backs to be better.

Jeanty is sending a clear message to the Bears front office that he’s ready for Bieniemy to coach him up. That is, if the bears are willing to spend a first-round pick to get him.

