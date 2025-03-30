Ashton Jeanty calls Chicago Bears 2025 draft rival a ‘great organization’

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is keeping tabs on Chicago Bears‘ social media, but they’re not his sole focus before the 2025 NFL Draft. The top running back prospect for April’s draft recently liked a social media post of new Bears running backs coach Eric Bieniemy talking about his coaching style.

The Bears are not the favorites to land the 2024 Heisman Trophy runner-up.

Per DraftKings, the Las Vegas Raiders have the best odds to select Jeanty at -115. The Bears have the second-best odds at +190.

Ashton Jeanty has nice things to say about Chicago Bears’ draft rival

In an interview with Jay Tust of KTVB this week, Jeanty had nice things to say about Las Vegas.

“Great organization,” Jeanty said. “They’ve got a few pieces and I know they could use a running back. So they’ve got that nice pick, number six, so, we’ll see what happens. It’s been great meeting with them, meeting with their running backs coach (Deland McCullough). So, it’s cool that he came out all this way to meet with me.”

I asked former #BoiseState RB Ashton Jeanty about potential landing spots for the 2025 NFL Draft. "Most importantly, you want to go to the right fit, the right organization." That being said, the #Raiders are clearly interested. General manager John Spytek and running backs… pic.twitter.com/gzZm6Xbzur — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) March 27, 2025

But are they really?

Jeanty would fill a nice hole in the Las Vegas Raiders offense

The Raiders had a running back problem last season after they let Josh Jacobs leave for the Green Bay Packers in free agency. Alexander Mattison was Las Vegas’s leading rusher with 420 yards and four touchdowns on 132 carries.

Ameer Abdullah was the team’s second-leading rusher with 311 yards and two touchdowns on 66 carries.

Adding Jeanty would help ease the load for quarterback Geno Smith. The Raiders could have an exciting young core on offense with tight end Brock Bowers and Jeanty.

The Bears broke the Raiders’ hearts when they snagged Johnson in January. Could Las Vegas return the favor in April by selecting Jeanty?

Unless the Bears trade up, general manager Ryan Poles will have to sweat out the No. 6 pick in the draft if he wants Jeanty when Chicago selects at No. 10. Drafting a running back at No. 10 would already be a stretch.

It’s hard to imagine the Bears would trade up for Jeanty, even if he’d be the perfect running back for new head coach Ben Johnson.

