Chicago Bears set formal meeting with Heisman runner-up at combine: Report

The Chicago Bears enter the 2025 offseason looking to upgrade their roster for Ben Johnson’s first season as head coach. Chicago has four of the draft’s top 72 picks, giving general manager Ryan Poles flexibility in how he wants to attack Day 1 and Day 2 in April.

The Bears need to invest in the trenches during free agency. If Chicago adds premium help for the offensive and defensive lines in March, Poles could think about giving Johnson an elite playmaker in the draft.

One running back is apparently on the Bears’ radar at the combine.

The Chicago Bears are meeting with a top RB in the 2025 draft

Per Ryan Fowler with The Draft Network, the Bears are set to formally meet with former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty this week.

The following teams have formal meetings scheduled with Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty, per source: • Giants

• Broncos

• Vikings

• Steelers

• Colts

• Bears

• Chargers

• Ravens

• Saints — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 25, 2025

Ashton Jeanty had an incredible college career

Jeanty was the runner-up in the 2025 Heisman Trophy race. If voters hadn’t given the award to Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter for having played the most snaps last season, Jeanty would have won the award.

Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024, helping the Broncos win the Mountain West championship and make the College Football Playoff. The five-foot-nine, 215-pound running back out of Jacksonville, Florida, averaged 7.0 yards per rush.

At 21, Jeanty left Boise State after recording 4,769 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns in his three seasons in Boise, Idaho.

Since joining the Bears, Johnson has hinted that he wants Poles to upgrade the backfield. Jeanty would be a complementary “thunder” running back to D’Andre Swift’s “lightning.”

As Fowler notes, there will be heavy interest in Jeanty at the Combine. He’s expected to go in the first round.

