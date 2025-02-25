Trending
Chicago Bears set formal meeting with Heisman runner-up at combine: Report

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson introductory press conference Jim Dray
Jan 22, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson answers questions during a introductory press conference at PNC Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images Created: 2025-01-22T12:24:45 Restrictions: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY Credit: © David Banks-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears enter the 2025 offseason looking to upgrade their roster for Ben Johnson’s first season as head coach. Chicago has four of the draft’s top 72 picks, giving general manager Ryan Poles flexibility in how he wants to attack Day 1 and Day 2 in April.

The Bears need to invest in the trenches during free agency. If Chicago adds premium help for the offensive and defensive lines in March, Poles could think about giving Johnson an elite playmaker in the draft.

One running back is apparently on the Bears’ radar at the combine.

The Chicago Bears are meeting with a top RB in the 2025 draft

Chicago Bears
Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs past Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Kobe King (41) during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 31, 2024.

Per Ryan Fowler with The Draft Network, the Bears are set to formally meet with former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty this week.

Ashton Jeanty had an incredible college career

Chicago Bears
Nov 29, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs against Boise State Broncos safety Rodney Robinson (4) during the second quarter at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images

Jeanty was the runner-up in the 2025 Heisman Trophy race. If voters hadn’t given the award to Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter for having played the most snaps last season, Jeanty would have won the award.

Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024, helping the Broncos win the Mountain West championship and make the College Football Playoff. The five-foot-nine, 215-pound running back out of Jacksonville, Florida, averaged 7.0 yards per rush.

At 21, Jeanty left Boise State after recording 4,769 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns in his three seasons in Boise, Idaho.

Since joining the Bears, Johnson has hinted that he wants Poles to upgrade the backfield. Jeanty would be a complementary “thunder” running back to D’Andre Swift’s “lightning.”

As Fowler notes, there will be heavy interest in Jeanty at the Combine. He’s expected to go in the first round.

Ben Johnson
Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) reacts after the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

