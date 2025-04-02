With the Atlanta Falcons in cap space purgatory, they were forced to release long-time defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. And almost as soon as they were able to, the Chicago Bears scooped him up on a three-year, $43.5 million contract.

Morris was the Falcons’ assistant head coach when Jarrett was drafted. Now back as the head coach, he has seen the defensive tackle’s career come full circle. Releasing Jarrett was a move that had to happen financial. But for Morris, it’s a decision that still stings.

Now, the 10-year vet will beginning his second NFL life on the Bears. Morris knows he will succeed in Chicago, but seeing Jarrett sign his Bears contract will always be a tough moment for the head coach, via Scott Kennedy of Sports Illustrated.

“Everything about you. You were here when you drafted him,” Morris said referring to his first stint in Atlanta. “That was one of the tougher decisions that went on through the offseason. When you talk about how you make all of these things meet. We talked about how you fit it within the cap. What your structures are and how you want to have a person fit in, we just couldn’t come to an agreement. That’s what went into those things. All those decisions, all those things happen.”

“And that was very tough,” Morris concluded.

Grady Jarrett’s run with Atlanta Falcons

Morris has held a litany of roles in Atlanta, but most of them have been on the defensive side. Alongside assistant head coach, Morris was also the Falcons’ defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator. He played a big role in helping the team target and land Jarrett in the fifth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

After being used in a backup role as a rookie, Jarrett made the jump to full-time starter in 2016. From there, he went on to appear in 152 games for the franchise, starting 137. The defensive tackle racked up 496 tackles, 126 quarterback hits and 36.5 sacks. Jarrett was named to the Pro Bowl in both 2019 and 2020.

He also played a massive role in Atlanta’s trip to the Super Bowl in 2017. While the Falcons came up short – infamously – Jarrett recorded a Super Bowl record three sacks. Fans try not to think of that game, but Jarrett will always go down in Atlanta lore because of it.

Furthermore, the defensive tackle was a numerous time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee during his time with the Falcons. He transformed into a true leader on the team and lead by example. It won’t show up in the stat sheet, but off the field demeanor is crucial for development of player and team.

Jarrett exemplified that in Atlanta, checking every box asked of him. Morris saw it coming in 2015 and now he hates to see Jarrett go in 2025.

Jarrett ready for bounce back year with Chicago Bears

Things aren’t all rosy with the defensive tackle, however. There’s a reason he was released by Atlanta, despite them trying to make his contract work. Furthermore, the franchise has taken some flack for their willingness to give Jarrett such a large contract. Ultimately, and even though this is year 11, the nearly 32-year-old will have to prove himself during his first year in Chicago.

Jarrett was able to start all 17 games in 2024, which was a strong sign after his 2023 season was cut short due to an ACL tear. Still, his impact wasn’t as ferocious as the Falcons would’ve hoped, as he made 53 tackles, 12 quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks. The defensive tackle earned a measly 62.1 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 71/219 defensive linemen.

Still, the Bears moving as quickly as they did proved their confidence in Jarrett. He will be tasked with filling up holes in the middle of the line, stopping Chicago’s leaky faucet of a run defense. Furthermore, Jarrett will play a crucial role in helping Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo get to the quarterback. If the offensive linemen have to focus on the interior, there will be a clearer path to the exterior.

But that is all optimistic thinking by Chicago until Jarrett puts it all together. Now two years removed from injury, playing in a brand new city, the spotlight will be on Jarrett. How he reacts under it will be up to the ongoing 11-year NFL veteran.

Chicago Bears running back coach sees potential in undrafted back Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE