Chicago Bears preseason sack leader exits game with knee injury

The Chicago Bears pummeled the reserves of the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field on Sunday night, but they did so at the expense of a couple of key depth pieces on the defense.

Not long after the Bears lost cornerback Terell Smith to what appears to be a serious non-contract injury, Chicago had an announcement to make on their preseason sack leader.

Per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears ruled out defensive end Austin Booker due to a knee injury.

“Bears rule DE Austin Booker out for the remainder of the game. He has a knee injury,” Biggs posted on X.

#Bears rule DE Austin Booker out for the remainder of the game. He has a knee injury. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 18, 2025

Chicago Bears DE has an injury

It’s unclear how serious the knee injury is or on what play the issue occurred.

The second-year defensive end exited the game after recording two tackles and one sack. He had three sacks in the Bears’ 24-24 tie with the Miami Dolphins last week. Booker’s four sacks in six quarters were the most sacks by any player in the league during the preseason.

Booker played in 17 games for the Bears in 2024. The 2024 fifth-round pick recorded 21 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Chicago was counting on Booker to have a larger role in Year 2 under new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. The Bears need depth at pass rusher behind Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Bears cornerback appears to suffer devastating injury Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE