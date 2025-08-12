The Chicago Bears kicked off their 2025 preseason slate with a 24-24 tie against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field on Sunday. Although most of Chicago’s starters didn’t play, there were several noticeable individual performances, including by second-year defensive end Austin Booker, who had three sacks. Despite Booker’s massive day in the preseason opener, the young pass-rusher must now show that he can be an impactful star when the schedule shifts to the regular season, especially with the defense’s need for a second threat to sack the quarterback.

Austin Booker has displayed immense potential but has failed to produce when it matters

Austin Booker was drafted in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as general manager Ryan Poles was attempting to address a massive hole at the defensive end position while boosting Chicago’s defensive line pass-rushing capabilities. During the time leading up to the draft, Booker generated significant praise from scouts due to his raw athleticism, including garnering comparisons to Las Vegas Raiders’ All-Pro Maxx Crosby. When Poles traded back into the 2024 NFL Draft to select the Kansas defensive end, fans and some analysts believed that Chicago could be getting a steal of the draft.

The hype surrounding Austin Booker accelerated even more last preseason, as he recorded three sacks, four quarterback hits, and a forced fumble in the three exhibition games. Fans were strongly anticipating the rookie defensive end having a massive rookie season being paired with fellow defensive end Montez Sweat, who was coming off of a Pro Bowl and 12 sack year in 2023. However, Booker turned in a disappointing rookie campaign, as he only generated one a half sacks, with the one quarterback takedown coming at the end of a Week 5 blowout over the Carolina Panthers.

With the three sacks against the Dolphins on Sunday, the excitement surrounding Booker has been reignited, especially with his increase in size over the offseason. For the Bears’ defense to be successful in 2025, they need someone to step up on the defensive line to help capitalize on opposing offenses paying so much blocking attention to Sweat and be threat to consistently sack the quarterback. Austin Booker has the capabilities to be that threat to opposing signal-callers, but has to have his play translate to the regular season.

Booker, like Sweat, should be added by Chicago’s offseason improvements at the interior of the defensive line, as Poles signed veteran Grady Jarrett and drafted defensive tackle Shemar Turner in the second round of this year’s draft. The concern though will still be the defensive end position as little was done to address the position despite there being a need, with Chicago only adding Dayo Odeyingbo. If Odeyingbo struggles, it will fall on Booker to be relied on to produce, especially if opposing offenses take Sweat away again like they did in 2024.

If Booker has a second consecutive preseason, but fails to carry that production over to the regular season, it will be truly baffling and concerning with how a pass-rusher can have so much success in exhibition contests, but fail to make an impact in meaningful games. Additionally, the failure to carry the pass-rushing success over to the regular season for second-straight season will solely be the fault of Austin Booker, as he will have played under two different defensive play-caller in back-to-back years. A failure to be productive would likely also mean that the defensive end position would need to be prominently addressed next offseason.

Austin Booker can benefit from Dennis Allen’s play-calling and ability to develop pass-rushers

One aspect that can ensure that Booker’s preseason success carries over to the regular season is the fact that he is playing under Allen, who is regarded as one of the league’s best defensive play-callers, and is terrific when it comes to developing defensive linemen. Chicago’s new defensive coordinator has over 23 years of defensive coaching experience, and has a track record for developing prominent pass-rushers. Austin Booker could be the next pass-rusher that Allen develops into a legitimate threat for opposing offenses.

Since becoming a defensive coordinator for the Broncos in 2011, Allen has worked with and developed several prominent pass rushers over the last 14 years. The established play-caller as overseen pass-rushers such as Von Miller, Khalil Mack, Cameron Jordan, Trey Hendrickson, and Bryan Bresee. Additionally, Chicago’s defensive play-caller has gotten surprise seasons from other linemen, which bolds well for Austin Booker in his second season.

The key for Booker is capitalizing on the situations that Allen put him in, as the defensive coordinator is known for generating pressure with his defensive line while complimenting the linemen with exotic blitz schemes too. For example, there may be a situation where Austin Booker gets an easier path to the quarterback because either linebacker or cornerback is blitzing, causing the opposing offensive line to miss a vital block. In Sunday’s tie against the Dolphins, Allen had a defensive back blitz on fourth down with less than a minute left in the game, which allowed for Chicago to take over on downs and potentially win the game.

Of Chicago’s six sacks on Sunday against the Dolphins, Booker accounted for half of them, which shows Allen’s flexibility when it comes to generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Although linebackers and defensive backs will be used on blitzes, the Bears need defensive linemen to step up, including Austin Booker who is showing that he has the potential be an impact pass rusher. If the second-year defensive end can live up to his potential in 2025, Chicago’s defense could be a prominent force in the league.

