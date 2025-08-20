Chicago Bears have worrisome injury development with preseason sack leader; Gervon Dexter

Among all of the updates Ben Johnson gave on injuries for the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, he did not specify the status of defensive end Austin Booker.

Booker has a league-high four sacks this preseason, but was injured during the Bears’ 38-0 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. The second-year defensive end had to exit the game with a knee injury.

During his press conference, Johnson announced cornerback Terell Smith was out for the season. During the practice, the Bears saw cornerbacks Zah Fraizer and Kyler Gordon return to work out with the team.

Chicago Bears DE Austin Booker was not at practice on Wednesday

Per Zack Pearson of Bear Report, Booker was not a participant at Wednesday’s practice. Neither was fellow pass rusher Dominique Robinson. Third-year defensive tackle Gervon Dexter suffered an injury and only returned for a play, but did not finish practice.

“I did not see Austin Booker, Case Keenum, Kyle Monangai, Dominique Robinson, Roschon Johnson, Devin Duvernay or Doug Kramer out there,” Pearson posted on X. “Gervon Dexter left practice. He looked to get rolled up on and walked off slowly with the trainer. He did return, however for one just play one. Kyler Gordon was back out there. But did not participate in team drills.”

The Bears have injury concerns on the defensive line

There is some concern with the depth on the defensive line with Robinson and Booker out of practice. However, the Bears chose to add running back Royce Freeman on Wednesday, signaling they had more of a need for depth at that position than at defensive end.

Booker played in 17 games for the Bears in 2024. The 2024 fifth-round pick recorded 21 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He looks ready to be a bigger factor on the defense in the upcoming season.

Dexter’s injury doesn’t seem serious, but it’s one to keep an eye on before Friday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

