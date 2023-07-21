Ayo Dosunmu has signed a new contract with the Chicago Bulls

Ayo Dosunmu, a second-round choice in the NBA draft in 2021, was set to become a restricted free agency this offseason. In the aftermath of Lonzo Ball’s continued recovery from a knee injury, he has emerged as a vital player for head coach Billy Donovan.

The guard and the Bulls have agreed to a three-year, $21 million contract, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who spoke to Dosunmu’s agent.

Restricted free agent G Ayo Dosunmu has agreed on a three-year, $21 million deal to stay with the Chicago Bulls, agent Mike Lindeman of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/whY8tifPLA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 21, 2023

Ayo Dosunmu was a respectable performance for three months after being promoted to the starting lineup midway through his rookie season. From Jan. 15 to April 10, he averaged 11.0 points on 52.1 percent shooting and 5.2 assists per game in 41 games.

Donovan saw enough in the 23-year-old to name him a starter for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Last season, he started 11 more games than he did as a rookie, but the arrival of Patrick Beverley in February pushed him to the bench. Dosunmu’s debut season cost him some efficiency. He hit 49.3 percent from the field, but his three-point efficiency declined by more than 6% (37.4 in 2021-22 to 31.2).

The Bulls believe Dosunmu, the hometown kid, has long-term potential since he received a more lucrative contract than many expected. Dosunmu has a decent chance to stay a rotation player for the Bulls this season, with Ball unlikely to play again due to a knee injury, but he must improve his shot-making because the Bulls added help in the backcourt. Chicago signed free agent guard Jevon Carter (42.1% from three), a Proviso East (Ill.) player, to a three-year, $20 million contract, and re-signed Coby White (37.2% from three) to a three-year, $40 million contract.

