Chicago Bulls have had ‘conversations’ with Lakers over trade: Report

The Chicago Bulls traded away Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the team still has a few more players to think about offloading before the upcoming season.

Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, and Nikola Vucevic are the main players that the Bulls can trade to other teams this summer. One of those players is catching the attention of a Los Angeles Lakers team that wants to boost its roster for a postseason run next spring.

The Chicago Bulls had talks with the Los Angeles Lakers over trade

Per Anthony Irvin of Clutch Points, the Lakers have had discussions with the Bulls about Dosunmu.

“Sources say Matisse Thybulle, Marcus Smart (though most teams are watching to see if he’s going to be bought out), Ayo Dosunmu and others are names the Lakers have had preliminary conversations with teams about availability and price, though no offers have been made,” Irvin wrote.

The Bulls drafted Dosunmu in the second round of the 2021 draft out of Illinois. Dosunmu, 25, is a native of Chicago and played at Morgan Park High School. Dosunmu averaged 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game last year. He appeared in 46 games and started 26, averaging 30.3 minutes per contest.

The Bulls have a chance to trade Ayo Dosunmu in Las Vegas

Dosunmu’s season ended in March following surgery to repair a fracture in the back of his left shoulder.

Lakers general manager and president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka wants to use the Summer League this month to help further trade talks.

“Rob (Pelinka) likes Vegas because he can just pull so-and-so aside and have a conversation that would otherwise take a little planning,” an Eastern Conference executive told Irvin.. “Summer league has become a real opportunity for all of us in that way.”

Can the Bulls take advantage of an opportunity in Vegas to help the rebuild by trading away a few pieces?

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Bill Simmons would hate to be the Chicago Bulls right now Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE