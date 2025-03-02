Chicago Bulls lose starter for rest of season

The Chicago Bulls had a couple of significant injuries on their starting five last week. Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder) and Nikola Vucevic (calf) took turns sitting out of the lineup.

The Bulls made a strong push for their run at the Play-In Tournament during that span, defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 142-110 on Monday and earning a fourth-quarter comeback win in a 125-115 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Head coach Billy Donovan said he has no plans to keep Vucevic on the bench so younger players can develop on a roster that is under .500 by a dozen games. However, the shoulder injury will force Dosunmu to miss the remainder of the year.

The Chicago Bulls rule out a starter for the season

Per an update by the Bulls, the No. 38 pick in the 2021 draft needs season-ending surgery.

“Medical Update: After experiencing left shoulder instability and further evaluation from training and medical professionals, Ayo Dosunmu will undergo surgery and be out for the remainder of the season,” per a post on X from the Bulls. “Updates will be provided as appropriate.”

Medical Update: After experiencing left shoulder instability and further evaluation from training and medical professionals, Ayo Dosunmu will undergo surgery and be out for the remainder of the season. Updates will be provided as appropriate. pic.twitter.com/73JgzApS9W — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 2, 2025

Ayo Dosunmu’s status should make the Bulls rethink their strategy

The former Illinois Illini standout averaged 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists this season. He scored 11 points, five rebounds, and two assists on 23 minutes against the Raptors on Friday night.

Dosunmu appeared in 46 games and started in 26 for the Bulls this season.

The Bulls rotation will be worse without Dosunmu in the lineup. The injury should force the front office to rethink their strategy of competing for a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

Vucevic is not fully healthy, and the team appears to want to trade the 34-year-old center this summer. It’s time for him to heal up so Chicago can get maximum trade value to hasten a rebuild.

