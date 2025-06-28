Chicago Bulls facing backlash for terrible trade haul after Lonzo Ball move

The Chicago Bulls have made nothing but questionable decisions as they moved on from their most recent core of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, and Lonzo Ball. On Saturday, the Bulls traded Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Isaac Okoro.

Okoro, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 draft, was the Cavs’ version of Patrick Williams, the No. 4 pick in the 2020 draft. Both small forwards are panned as busts, though Okoro was signed to a much cheaper deal (three-year, $33 million) than Williams (five-year, $90 million).

Yes, the Bulls find ways to do things stupider than other front offices.

The Chicago Bulls got basically nothing for Lonzo Ball

For Ball, an often injured butt great defender at point guard, the Bulls are getting a player who averaged 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game last season.

It’s just the latest in another pattern of terrible trades by Chicago. As underdog NBA points on X, the Bulls only received one first-round pick, their own, in trades for LaVine, DeRozan, Caruso, and Ball. Instead, they received bench players, Josh Giddey, and… Cash.

“Notable Bulls trades/returns since June 2024: Traded: Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball Received: Josh Giddey, Kevin Huerter, Zach Collins, Isaac Okoro, Tre Jones, Chris Duarte, own first-round pick, 2 second-round picks, cash considerations,” Underdog NBA wrote.

Bulls receiving backlash for trades

Bulls fans on social media dragged owner Jerry Reinsdorf and the front office for allowing such terrible trades to take place, as the team pretends to rebuild.

“Fire the whole front office I could run a team better than this in my sleep,” wrote a fan.

“Trading for cash considerations while having the #1 attendance in league shows unserious they are,” posted another.

“Bulls are physically incapable of acquiring draft capital,” argued a fan.

“I think you have to be actively try to ruin a team to do these trades,” believes a poster.

“Bulls have no idea what they are doing and where they are going,” wrote another.

“Yall got fleeced every time,” posted a fan.

