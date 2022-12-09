With Baker Mayfield winning last night, Chicago Bears still find themselves with the second-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft

As it stands going into Week 14, the Chicago Bears own the #2 overall pick in the 2023 draft. There is just one issue. There is a chance they won’t keep that choice even if they lose their final four games.

The strength of their schedule is a major factor. Due to the difficulty, any club with the same record will likely receive the #2 pick due to a more favorable schedule. The Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos, both 3-9, were the two teams to be concerned about heading into this week. If the Chicago Bears are to have a clear path to the second pick, both teams must win one more game. Baker Mayfield then stepped in to save the day.

Having a 16-3 deficit, nobody had high hopes. Then Baker Mayfield performed a miracle. The defense made a quick stop after a touchdown to restore a 16-10 advantage, giving him a chance. A punt, though, gave L.A. starting at their own two-yard line. It wasn’t important. The Rams were able to score an offensive touchdown and record a victory thanks to Baker Mayfield’s amazing set of throws. It’s a major development for his personal vengeance as well as the Bears’ draft prospects.

With the Rams winning tonight, the #Bears still currently have the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The absolute lowest they can fall this week is No. 3, and they'll still get the boost of Denver-LA game later in the year. This was massive for their draft positioning. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 9, 2022

According to Rob Schwarz Jr : “With the win over the Raiders, the Rams now have four wins on the season and things look a little brighter for the Chicago Bears and their draft position. Now, fans need to be rooting for a Broncos win (currently holding the third draft slot) and a Ravens loss. If the Broncos win, it makes the second-overall pick for the Bears look even more likely. As for the Ravens currently hold the 26th-overall pick, but after the Roquan Smith trade, the Bears are holding out hope that the Ravens continue to lose and move up the board”.

All the Chicago Bears would need to do to avoid it is lose their final four games. Doing that is not difficult. Their next two contests are against Buffalo and Philadelphia. These are unquestionably losses. Detroit and Minnesota will then follow. The Lions previously defeated Chicago, and the rematch will take place in Detroit.

As for the Vikings, it may come down to if they choose to rest their starters depending on their playoff positioning. Claiming the #2 pick would be a massive win for a franchise in the early stages of a rebuild.

