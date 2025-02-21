The Battle of Luck: FUT Packs vs. Online Casino Jackpots

Everyone likes an upgrade and for players testing their skills in FIFA Ultimate Team, a route to boosting a team’s strength is through FUT Packs. These virtual packs are a kind of loot box for the game which can greatly advance abilities as they give players a chance of landing a superstar player with off-the-charts stats, which is a bit like hitting a jackpot on a slot at an online casino.

The reason most people play on the slots at low deposit casinos like at £3 deposit casino UK is to try and hit a life-changing sum of money from a mega payout. But the actual odds of hitting a major jackpot, while not impossible, are very slim, because as with all types of casino gambling, players face long odds, a house edge and luck.

Luck and odds also come into play for FUT Packs. Not every pack has a top player in it that will boost a team to superstardom, so what are the odds of landing a good player in a FUT pack compared to striking it rich on the reels? The following is a dive into the two worlds and how they compare.

What Are FUT Packs

FUT packs are in-game content that can improve your abilities in FIFA Ultimate Team. All players get one when they start the game. The FUT starter pack will include items that you need to initially build out the starting lineup for your team like players, kits and consumables.

There are different grades of packs, namely Bronze, Silver and Gold and inside, the cards cover a vast range of players of differing levels of ability, like Icons and Heroes.

More FUT packs can be got by earning Coins from playing the game, or by purchasing them from within the game with FIFA Points. Because of the way that the FIFA Ultimate Team is set up, purchases of packs through the purchase of Points aren’t that common, and FIFA themselves stated that for FIFA 21, only around a quarter of all players had ever purchased a FUT pack.

Are FUT Packs Random?

FUT packs are completely random and aren’t visible to anyone before they are opened. This is just the same as a loot box in other gaming titles. There will always be something in the FUT Pack, which can be opened and used as soon as you receive it to boost your squad or even sell the contents on the transfer market.

This random element of a FUT Pack is very important. It keeps gaming fair and again is much like online casino slots which operate from Random Number Generators. But what is the probability of getting a high-ranked Gold player in a FUT Pack, compared to hitting a jackpot on a slot?

FUT Packs don’t have any margins like casino games have a house edge and there is a 100% probability in each pack. An example is an approximate 4.2% chance of landing a Gold 84+ Player from a Premium Gold Pack. There is an 18% chance of getting a Gold 82+ Player and a 100% chance of securing at least a Gold 75+ Player.

The probabilities, however, change on a pack-by-pack basis, and they are initially calculated after opening a vast number of available packs (of each type). That then simulates the probabilities within the packs, but again it will vary per pack.

Casino Jackpot Probabilities

It’s hard to be exact about the probabilities of a jackpot from a slot machine. That’s because they have different mechanics, RTP, volatility and weighted symbols in them. But slot machines cumulatively have extremely low odds of a jackpot being delivered.

Again this will be very dependent on the machine and the amount of stake played. It could be a one in five-thousand chance of hitting a jackpot from a spin, to anywhere from a 1 in 30 million chance.

There is such a randomness in odds that there is no exact number. But one thing is for certain, you have a much better chance statistically at landing a legendary, untradable player from a FUT Pack than you do at landing a casino slot jackpot.

Gambling is a business and the house always wins, which means that players rarely do. It’s not impossible to beat the house advantage, of course, because people do hit those top prizes, but the maths say that the statistical probability of scoring a jackpot isn’t on your side.

Blackjack: Rules & Strategies Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE