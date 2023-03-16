The Chicago Bears have reached an agreement to sign running back D’Onta Foreman to a deal.

The Chicago Bears have made another under the radar one year deal, this time with former Carolina Panthers running back, D’Onta Foreman. ESPN’s Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) reported that it’s a one-year-deal worth at three million dollars.

Bears are signing former Panthers’ RB D’Onta Foreman to a 1-year, $3 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2023

Foreman, 26, is now with his fourth team in six years, after posting a career best 914 rushing yards and five scores. After the Bears let David Montgomery walk in free agency they have now added two low priced running backs in Foreman and Travis Homer.

Adding a veteran back that can compliment Khalil Herbert is a solid get for the Bears for the next year but it also gives the team a good contingency plan in the case that Herbert were to get injured.

