Chicago Bears could select next Xavier Worthy in 2025 NFL Draft

Xavier Worthy was hailed as a difference-making speed demon ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft class, before landing with the Kansas City Chiefs, out of the University of Texas, and the Chicago Bears could be on the cusp of adding a similar playmaker this spring.

Worthy, who ran a record-setting 4.21-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine last year, by seasons end had emerged as one of the focal points in Patrick Mahomes’ arsenal.

While the Bears have the foundation of an electrifying receiving corps in place, built around veteran field-stretcher DJ Moore and second-year standout Rome Odunze, Chicago could look to make an investment at the position in this year’s draft to continue building out quarterback Caleb Williams’ supporting cast.

Could the Chicago Bears target Colorado WR Jimmy Horn Jr.?

It took some time for Worthy’s track-speed to manifest into big plays as he developed his chemistry with Mahomes throughout the 2024 season, but wound up accounting for 638 yards and six touchdowns, as a rookie.

The Bears could hope for similar production, should they take a flier during the draft on Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., who Sports Illustrated suggests is an under-the-radar target to watch for Chicago in this year’s draft.

“Horn will not be the next Amon-Ra St. Brown or Puka Nacua,” Pete Martuneac writes for Chicago Bears on SI. “A Day 3 prospect who ends up as a Top 20 receiver in the NFL. He’s exclusively a slot receiver with upside as a return specialist. He could, however, be the next Xavier Worthy and boost his draft stock by a full round with an electric 40-yard dash.”

At 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, Horn could be a dynamic weapon in the return game and as part of Williams’ target hierarchy.

During his final season in Boulder, Horn caught 37 passes for 441 yards and a touchdown. If collecting speed merchants is a goal for new head coach Ben Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles, Horn is a fascinating receiver to watch for the Bears as the NFL Draft approaches.

