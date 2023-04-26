Broderick Jones certainly fits the Chicago Bears’ new parameters

It is no secret that the Chicago Bears require offensive line reinforcements. Last season, quarterback Justin Fields was sacked more than 50 times. Justin Fields is responsible for some of those sack totals due to excessive ball retention. The majority of the protection concerns were caused by a lack of quality on the offensive line.

Broderick Jones is 6-foot-5, 311 pounds, and runs a 4.97 forty-yard dash. Oh yeah, he also has a 30-inch vertical jump. The redshirt sophomore out of Georgia is uber-athletic and possesses a rare combination of size, speed, and length.

Jed Hoyer predicts the #Bears will draft Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones at No. 9 in the NFL Draft. "The Bears are in really good hands," Hoyer says in reference to Ryan Poles, who visited #Cubs spring training in March during the NFL owners' meetings in Phoenix. — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) April 26, 2023

Poles and his front office clearly value athleticism, size, and length at the tackle position. Last year, Braxton Jones was one such case. Many people believe Broderick is a better version of himself coming out of Georgia. The Bulldogs’ left tackle is a physical freak who moves well in space and has a vicious attitude in the run game. He’d fit right in with the Bears’ wide-zone offense. Teams’ main worry with him is his fundamentals. Jones is lacking in various areas, most notably pass protection. Veteran pass rushers will pose difficulties for him early in his career.

It all comes down to how much the Chicago Bears believe offensive line coach Chris Morgan can fix those problems. He is no stranger to undertakings. He did an excellent job with Braxton last year. If Jones realizes his full potential, he has the potential to be the best left tackle picked by this club since Jimbo Covert in 1983. It’s a lot of speculation, but there’s no disputing his potential. Another outstanding question is whether the Bears really want to draft him at #9.

