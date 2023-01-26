Throughout his time in this city, David Montgomery has been the ideal Chicago Bears running back.

David Montgomery has received more attention in recent weeks than any other upcoming Bears free agent. He should be re-signed by the Bears. Pay whatever it takes to get Saquon Barkley here? Or would it be better to avoid the free agency position and proceed with Khalil Herbert and a new rookie?

The amount of money Montgomery would demand in negotiations with Ryan Poles has been discussed among all the hype. However, Montgomery advised followers to tune out the buzz on Thursday.

The shit people pull out of there ass, next time you talk to “ David Montgomery” let me know 😂😂😂🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/1p1aWdCOsm — David Montgomery (@MontgomerDavid) January 26, 2023

According to Alex Shapiro “By all accounts, David Montgomery wants to re-sign with the Bears, and the team wants to re-sign him. But Roquan Smith’s situation from the previous season was the same, and the parties were unable to come to an understanding. Since Montgomery and Herbert are the only other running backs with contracts until 2023, the team will need to look elsewhere to bolster its running back room”.

Among all of the Bears’ running backs in 2022, Montgomery proved to be the team’s best pass blocker and pass receiver. He was also the go-to player in tight yardage situations or the low red zone.

Montgomery has amassed 3,609 yards on 915 carries and 26 rushing touchdowns over his four seasons with the Bears. In addition, he has four touchdowns and 155 catches for 1,240 receiving yards.

