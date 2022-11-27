The Bears are down Justin Fields and now the backup QB got hurt during warmups

The 3-8 Chicago Bears are in for a tough game against the New York Jets. Star QB Justin Fields is out with a shoulder injury which prompted veteran Trevor Siemian to get the starting nod. Warming up for today’s game, Siemian injured his oblique and is now serving as the backup. The Bears elevated Nathan Peterman from the practice squad and he will be QB1 for the Bears. Gear up Bears fans, today is going to be rough.

Nathan Peterman now will be the Bears starting QB today. Trevor Siemian, who was supposed to start, hurt his oblique during warmups and now will serve as the No. 2 to Peterman. David Montgomery will be the Bears’ emergency QB. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2022

Breaking: Bears backup QB Trevor Siemian hurt his oblique during warm ups today. 3rd string QB Nathan Peterman will now get the start today, per @MikeGarafolo. pic.twitter.com/MEPbkQxXxc — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 27, 2022

Peterman, 28, has a small NFL resume, only appearing in 10 games. He has a 1-3 record, throwing only three TDs compared to 12 INTs. He is mostly commonly remembered for throwing FIVE INTs in ONE half.

It will be a duel in today’s game between two teams who have inexperienced QBs. Mistakes are going to happen in what should be a sloppy offensive game from both sides.

