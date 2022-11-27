Trending
BREAKING: Bears down another QB for Week 12 road tilt with Jets

Jay PatelBy 1 Min Read
QB Nathan Peterman

The Bears are down Justin Fields and now the backup QB got hurt during warmups

The 3-8 Chicago Bears are in for a tough game against the New York Jets. Star QB Justin Fields is out with a shoulder injury which prompted veteran Trevor Siemian to get the starting nod. Warming up for today’s game, Siemian injured his oblique and is now serving as the backup. The Bears elevated Nathan Peterman from the practice squad and he will be QB1 for the Bears. Gear up Bears fans, today is going to be rough.

Peterman, 28, has a small NFL resume, only appearing in 10 games. He has a 1-3 record, throwing only three TDs compared to 12 INTs. He is mostly commonly remembered for throwing FIVE INTs in ONE half.

It will be a duel in today’s game between two teams who have inexperienced QBs. Mistakes are going to happen in what should be a sloppy offensive game from both sides.

 

 

