Bears

Bears fans furious with GM/Roquan Smith after trade request

Jordan Sigler
Roquan Smith Bears fans

Chicago Bears fans responded to Roquan Smith requesting a trade

Chicago Bears fans got more bad news that their star linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade Tuesday. Smith had been holding out from participating in practices during training camp. Smith was seen at practice Tuesday and general manager Ryan Poles addressed the media afterward.

Bears fans have given mixed responses about their feelings on extending Smith. Some fans would like to see Poles pay Smith immediately what it takes to keep him happy. Others want Smith to honor his contract and get back to the practice field.

But most fans seem to be irate at either Smith or Poles. That didn’t change on Twitter following the trade request.

Team Smith

Team Poles

quan

Understandably, Bears fans would be a little cranky. News coming from training camp hasn’t been positive and the team has had a lot of injuries. Bears fans talking themselves into hoping for a playoff run aren’t pleased with the news the team’s best player doesn’t think there’s a path to stay in Chicago.

 

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

