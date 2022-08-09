Bears fans furious with GM/Roquan Smith after trade request

Chicago Bears fans responded to Roquan Smith requesting a trade

Chicago Bears fans got more bad news that their star linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade Tuesday. Smith had been holding out from participating in practices during training camp. Smith was seen at practice Tuesday and general manager Ryan Poles addressed the media afterward.

Bears fans have given mixed responses about their feelings on extending Smith. Some fans would like to see Poles pay Smith immediately what it takes to keep him happy. Others want Smith to honor his contract and get back to the practice field.

But most fans seem to be irate at either Smith or Poles. That didn’t change on Twitter following the trade request.

Team Smith

Ryan Poles in 7 months Didn’t fix the OL Didn’t fix the WRs Traded Mack Multiple players arrested Issues with Jenkins Issues with Roquan Any honest #Bears fan can see that he’s been total ass the entire time — Jake (@Jake_B30) August 9, 2022

Wtf message are you sending to the other players do everything right be the face of the franchise in promotions and we aren’t going to pay you? It shouldn’t come to this — Raul Bennington (@black_42) August 9, 2022

Some slap poles in the face and tell him to pay our best player on the entire team — Waleed (@wmasood23) August 9, 2022

Not really a fan of anything Ryan Poles has done — Nolan Martin (@TheKidNM) August 9, 2022

Ryan Poles has come to Chicago and in the span of like 7 months: – Given Fields 0 weapons

– Done nothing to address the O-line

– Forced our best player to request a trade It’s early but holy hell does he suck at his job — Justin (@Justin_14P) August 9, 2022

Ryan Poles needs to Sign Roquan Immediately. Wtf did I wake up to?? #Bears #DaBears — Dev (@ItssDevvv) August 9, 2022

The Bears organization from the McCaskets to Ryan Stripper Poles is doing everyone a disservice. Roquan, the Fans, HIS HANDPICKED COACH. Roquan has been the best player on this team, imo since his 2nd year. If Poles trades Roquan, imo he is a failure. #PayRoquan #ExtendRoquan pic.twitter.com/5o0jdDxJxz — Joe, pizza lover, Bears fan, PAY ROQUAN! (@chiguy8506) August 9, 2022

Team Poles

Translation the bears offered me millions to play the sport I love but I’m greedy and want more so I’m going to throw a tantrum until they either give me more or trade me. — JUST4NY (@JUST4NY) August 9, 2022

quan

Roquan is a great player. He's also an off-ball LB on a team going thru a massive rebuild due to the previous GM having no clue what he was doing. You don't sign a replaceable position to the richest deal ever for the position ever, much less at this point of the rebuild. — Chris O'Neil (@cjoneil88) August 9, 2022

Smith doesn’t make near enough impact plays to be the highest paid LB of all time. He is a very good player, just not an all-time great. — bmarr2008 (@bmarr2008) August 9, 2022

So Roquan Smith does not want to honor the contract he signed What if Smith would have injured himself to where he cannot play this season, would he expect the Bears to still honor the same contract and pay him? Of course he would. Let him sit — Slats Grobnik (@MissinRoyko) July 28, 2022

No way in hell does roquan deserve 20 million bro is not ray Lewis all he does is make tackles I’d rather poles just overpay a mid reciever then — JustinFieldsBurner (@JustinFieldsAlt) August 9, 2022

I think RS is demonstrating the "Me" attitude! He is a very good LB. We've been down that road with Mack. Where did that get us? Here. The ultimate goal is the SB.$$ have to be spread around for an entire to team to achieve that goal! Obviously we need offensive ballers.2 round? — Middle Man (@HowardMonroe11) August 9, 2022

Understandably, Bears fans would be a little cranky. News coming from training camp hasn’t been positive and the team has had a lot of injuries. Bears fans talking themselves into hoping for a playoff run aren’t pleased with the news the team’s best player doesn’t think there’s a path to stay in Chicago.

