Daryl Rivera
Aaron Rodgers confirms that his intent is on  leaving the Green Bay Packers to play for the New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers’ tenure in the NFC North has come to an end as the disgruntled quarterback has confirmed that he will not be coming back to play for the Green Bay Packers and intends to play for the New York Jets.

Rodgers, confirmed his intent to play for the Jets while on the Pat McAffe Show.

Barring any last minute changes, this signals the end of the Aaron Rodgers era in the NFC North. Bears fans are rejoicing on Twitter as the news of Rodgers leaving is signaling that the nightmare known as having to play Rodgers twice a year is finally over.

Rodgers, 39, has been a nightmare for the Monsters of the Midway as he has a record of 24-5 with 64 TDs and a passer rating of 109.0. Lets take a look at some of the best reactions to the news:

 

