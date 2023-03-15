Aaron Rodgers confirms that his intent is on leaving the Green Bay Packers to play for the New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers’ tenure in the NFC North has come to an end as the disgruntled quarterback has confirmed that he will not be coming back to play for the Green Bay Packers and intends to play for the New York Jets.

Rodgers, confirmed his intent to play for the Jets while on the Pat McAffe Show.

Aaron Rodgers told @PatMcAfeeShow that he intends to play for the Jets and the teams need to work out compensation. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

Barring any last minute changes, this signals the end of the Aaron Rodgers era in the NFC North. Bears fans are rejoicing on Twitter as the news of Rodgers leaving is signaling that the nightmare known as having to play Rodgers twice a year is finally over.

Rodgers, 39, has been a nightmare for the Monsters of the Midway as he has a record of 24-5 with 64 TDs and a passer rating of 109.0. Lets take a look at some of the best reactions to the news:

Me watching the countdown to #rodgers leaving GB. The champagne is on ice and I'm going on a 3-day bender once it's announced. pic.twitter.com/h7vr2AeoEx — Bears Fan in Hell (@bearsfaninhell) March 9, 2023

Bears fans realizing Aaron Rodgers is finally out of the NFC North pic.twitter.com/C9KA2U9o9M — ✭Izzy✭ (@eadyIofficial) March 15, 2023

Bears fans watching Rodgers leave the North pic.twitter.com/fTf9MmPwWU — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) March 15, 2023

Bears fans right now after Rodgers he is going To Jets ! Independence pic.twitter.com/3zqk5ltixp — Gabe D. Silva aka RAGING BEAR vote For Gabe Payton (@gabereturns19) March 15, 2023

Bears fans knowing they don’t play Rodgers next year pic.twitter.com/cwC7Rztmyv — Chris Foster (@chrisrfoster12) March 15, 2023

Bears fans saying goodbye to Rodgers as he leaves the NFC North: pic.twitter.com/1VO6V3J8l7 — Chiefs Outsider – Chris  (@chiefs_outsider) March 15, 2023

Bears fans to Rodgers “you better run, punk”… pic.twitter.com/bMKDX4CuO9 — Betts (@BettsandBeanz) March 15, 2023

Aaron Rodgers: "My intentions are clear to play for the New York Jets in 2022-23." Bears, Vikings, and Lions fans right now: pic.twitter.com/MWrKJ4q5yq — Lil Double Tetsuo — 8️⃣8️⃣ (@MillyBeamen) March 15, 2023

Bears fans now that Aaron Rodgers is gone: pic.twitter.com/q0Ph4jC242 — Vivid Picks (@VividPicks) March 15, 2023

“Packers would like to move on”- Aaron Rodgers Aaron Rodgers has stated that he wants to play for the Jets and it’s just waiting on the Packers and Jets to agree on compensation. Bears Fans: pic.twitter.com/sSAGmkMC1h — Unbearable Sports (@UnbearableSport) March 15, 2023

#Bears fans we’ve finally made it. It’s over. The final Horcrux has been destroyed. Aaron Rodgers is gone. pic.twitter.com/hNW54vF8Ai — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) March 15, 2023

All Chicago Bears fans after hearing the Aaron Rodgers news https://t.co/EzKeOIFP5Y pic.twitter.com/PVrWhus4zG — Drew Bogs (@DrewBogs623) March 15, 2023

