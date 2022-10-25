Bears fans didn’t like a certain move by Mac Jones

The Chicago Bears should be euphoric after their Monday Night win against the New England Patriots. The Bears blew out the Patriots in a surprising fashion featuring two rookies earning their first career interception. Safety Jaquan Brisker, who picked off Mac Jones in the second quarter, should feel great after the turnover. However, he received a hit to his package that might sting Tuesday morning.

On a play in the first half, Jones went for a quarterback slide and lifted his right foot into the crotch of Brisker. It’s hard to look at the footage and not think Jones could have avoided the contact.

Jaquan Brisker got kicked in the nuts by Mac Jones pic.twitter.com/eX65iyj4Gm — Barroom Network (@BarroomNetwork) October 25, 2022

Thankfully, Jones would continue to go with balls deep into the secondary on the drive. One of which went where Brisker was playing to snatch instant Karma from the Patriots quarterback.

Bears fans want fines and flags

Bears fans took to Twitter immediately following the contact. Many thought the act was intentional by Jones. Most fans thought it was a dirty play that should have been flagged. Here are some of the best takes on social media following the play.

He needs to be fined! But that pick and benching was great payback! — Bandit! (@Mayhem_is_back) October 25, 2022

Ain’t no way this isn’t intentional lol NO WAY! https://t.co/QCXU6HGFoj — James Mondragón (@JimmyStickz_) October 25, 2022

Prayers up for Jaquan's scrote ☠️ https://t.co/adwk5d6AFw — Christian Sander (@CheechSander) October 25, 2022

BRISKER JUST GOT THE PICK LMFAOOOOO ONE HANDED START ZAPPE SEND THIS THUG (Mac Jones) TO THE XFL THATS WHAT YOU GET FOR KICKING HIS WEEWEE https://t.co/bOAh0q9Ybp — Knicks/BearsLoseAgain (3-4) (2-1) (@KnicksLoseAgain) October 25, 2022

This is bullshit. Defence need to go after this chump. https://t.co/hHzrUQ4CuI — Tony Daly (@Tony_Daly) October 25, 2022

A cleat to the beans is brutal business. https://t.co/6ZeIXts1OA — Lil Pickle (@KbWholesome) October 25, 2022

Mac has to kick someone in the balls to win https://t.co/FsCA4LYjF8 — AJ (@UxderDog) October 25, 2022

