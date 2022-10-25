Trending
Bears

Bears fans react to Jaquan Brisker being kicked in the crotch by Mac Jones

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Bears fans

Bears fans didn’t like a certain move by Mac Jones

The Chicago Bears should be euphoric after their Monday Night win against the New England Patriots. The Bears blew out the Patriots in a surprising fashion featuring two rookies earning their first career interception. Safety Jaquan Brisker, who picked off Mac Jones in the second quarter, should feel great after the turnover. However, he received a hit to his package that might sting Tuesday morning.

On a play in the first half, Jones went for a quarterback slide and lifted his right foot into the crotch of Brisker. It’s hard to look at the footage and not think Jones could have avoided the contact.

Thankfully, Jones would continue to go with balls deep into the secondary on the drive. One of which went where Brisker was playing to snatch instant Karma from the Patriots quarterback.

Bears fans want fines and flags

Bears fans took to Twitter immediately following the contact. Many thought the act was intentional by Jones. Most fans thought it was a dirty play that should have been flagged. Here are some of the best takes on social media following the play.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
Buildings 1804479 1920

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply