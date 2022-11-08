Trending
Tua Tagovailoa and the explosive Dolphins offense came to Soldier field and pulled out a close 35-32 win over the Bears

While Justin Fields and the Bears offense did everything they could and were even close to tying the game or winning in regulation the Dolphins hung on to take the win. The non pass interference call has caused plenty of pain with Bears fans but could the defense have done better on Sunday? Some Bears fans think so…

Many were obviously displeased with the defense yesterday but it is fair to see that trading their veteran pass rusher and their best defensive player there would be a slip in defensive production. Other fans are looking on the bright side with the effort on Sunday as well as new draft capital and cap space from these moves.

It is interesting to see only halfway through the season this team go from a struggling offense with a stout defense now into a struggling defense with an effective offense. Time will tell if Chicago’s defense can figure out how to manage games to allow the offense to dominate going forward. There are plenty of games left to go but like some of the above tweets the draft capital and cap space could be a saving grace for the defense in the future.

 

