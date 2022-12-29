Bears Fans want Davante Adams traded to Chicago

Bears fans want an elite wide receiver

Chicago Bears fans are suffering through a tough season. The Bears are 3-12 heading into Week 17. One bright spot for the team this season has been the offense. Second-year quarterback Justin Fields has made significant progress. But he needs his healthy wide receivers to step up his passing game, as his current crop drops a lot of passes and run poor routes. Fans think Davante Adams might be a fit after shocking news came out on the Las Vegas Raiders Wednesday.

The Raiders are benching Derek Carr for their last two games and starting Jarrett Stidham in his place. Analysts believe Carr will not be back for the Raiders at quarterback next season. The Raiders could bring in another quarterback, or they could look to trade Adams, who doesn’t seem happy about his future prospects in Las Vegas. It’s speculated the Raiders will try and trade Adams this offseason. We’ll see if that happens; Adams chose the Raiders to be near family.

Adams would fit on the Bears

Adams coming to Chicago would be a godsend. The Bears could have a pass-catching scheme that includes Adams, Chase Claypool, Darnell Mooney, and Cole Kmet. Sort of a lite-Kansas City Chiefs-esque group when Tyreek Hill was helping put the team in Super Bowls. Bears fans on Twitter seem excited about the prospect. Here are the best takes on Twitter about Adams being possibly traded to Chicago.

The best thing that could happen for Justin Fields this offseason.

But it won’t 🤭 https://t.co/4p9d02vBu3 — Po (@BelieveIn12) December 29, 2022

Bears fans arguing how they dont want 30 yo top 5 WR DeAndre Hopkins but want 30 yo top 5 WR Davante Adams#Bears #DaBears pic.twitter.com/2GD3cK74E4 — Bartholomew Willijax (@B_Willijax) December 28, 2022

I’ve been saying this since October… https://t.co/PMGzPjGov8 — Ajay Buch (@ajay_buch) December 29, 2022

The only logical thing left for the Raiders to do is to trade Davante Adams and their 2023 first- and second-round picks to the Bears for the No. 1/2 overall pick 🤭 https://t.co/wMr8dFYoCF — Jordan J. Wilson (@WillieHasWords) December 28, 2022

Been saying this you wanna get Fields a number 1 why not the best receiver in the game https://t.co/YseRMkDpwH — Gelo Dez (@GeloDez98) December 28, 2022

Packers fans would freak out. Prolly not smartest move long term. But it would be fun to watch. https://t.co/sRrWKNfx1p — Landon (@cublando) December 28, 2022

Getsy gonna be pushing as well 👀 https://t.co/RCBGPYgtvU — Edward (@OmegaJolteon) December 29, 2022

The dream https://t.co/a4vMNccWvT — Lord Ryan Poles (@DrunkGould) December 29, 2022

Come to Chicago and we’ll call it even since that bitch ass mf Julius Peppers crossed us years ago https://t.co/FtF2TWNMgL — Blessed Is Best (@WinnersGetRich) December 29, 2022

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE