Trending
Bears

Bears Fans want Davante Adams traded to Chicago

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Bears Fans

Bears fans want an elite wide receiver

Chicago Bears fans are suffering through a tough season. The Bears are 3-12 heading into Week 17. One bright spot for the team this season has been the offense. Second-year quarterback Justin Fields has made significant progress. But he needs his healthy wide receivers to step up his passing game, as his current crop drops a lot of passes and run poor routes. Fans think Davante Adams might be a fit after shocking news came out on the Las Vegas Raiders Wednesday.

The Raiders are benching Derek Carr for their last two games and starting Jarrett Stidham in his place. Analysts believe Carr will not be back for the Raiders at quarterback next season. The Raiders could bring in another quarterback, or they could look to trade Adams, who doesn’t seem happy about his future prospects in Las Vegas. It’s speculated the Raiders will try and trade Adams this offseason. We’ll see if that happens; Adams chose the Raiders to be near family.

Adams would fit on the Bears

Adams coming to Chicago would be a godsend. The Bears could have a pass-catching scheme that includes Adams, Chase Claypool, Darnell Mooney, and Cole Kmet. Sort of a lite-Kansas City Chiefs-esque group when Tyreek Hill was helping put the team in Super Bowls. Bears fans on Twitter seem excited about the prospect. Here are the best takes on Twitter about Adams being possibly traded to Chicago.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
Buildings 1804479 1920

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply