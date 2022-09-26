Bears HC brutally critical of Teven Jenkins practice habits

Matt Eberflus sent a message to Teven Jenkins Monday

The Chicago Bears’ passing attack continues to be non-existent in games this season. Quarterback Justin Fields had a dreadful performance in Week 3. But not all of the air attack’s issues have been on the second-year quarterback. The wide receiver play has been bad. The offensive line hasn’t kept a clean pocket. Monday, head coach Matt Eberflus offered contradictory statements about FIelds development in the offense and how the Bears plan to structure their offensive line with Teven Jenkins.

Eberflus, addressing the media Monday, said the Bears need to do a better job keeping the pocket clean for Fields, according to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus when asked by @markgrotesports what he wants to see Justin Fields improve this week: "Keep on working on his footwork, and then the timing. … We've gotta make sure we have a clean pocket for him." — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) September 26, 2022

The Bears’ run blocking has been excellent this season. PFF rates the Bears as the NFL’s second-best run-blocking team. Pass blocking has been a different story. General manager Ryan Poles made it clear this offseason that the Bears would start their best five offensive linemen this season at any combination. But that appears not to be the case.

In the early season, Jenkins has been rotating with Lucas Patrick to play guard. Jenkins has been rated much higher by PFF as a run blocker and pass blocker in his 72 snaps for the Bears this season than Patrick has with his 90 snaps. Jenkins has given up no sacks of Fields but has two hurries allowed. Patrick has given up four hurries. The offensive tackle position (where Jenkins was moved from this offseason) has been especially awful at pass blocking. Larry Borom has given up two sacks and five pressures. Rookie Braxton Jones has given up three sacks and nine pressures.

Eberflus is critical of how Teven Jenkins conducts business at practice

One would think Eberflus, who says that he cares about Fields’ development and that a clean pocket is necessary for Fields’ development, would put Teven Jenkins on the field more to help Fields in the passing game. However, according to CHGO reporter Nicholas Moreano, Eberflus told reporters Monday that Jenkins playing time is subject to how the second-year offensive lineman practices.

Matt Eberflus said Lucas Patrick started over Teven Jenkins in the game because "it's about practice" and Jenkins "needs to have a better Wednesday" practice. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) September 26, 2022

That was a brutal message sent to Jenkins about his practice habits. But it’s an even harsher memo sent to Fields: Whatever petty drama the Bears brass and Jenkins have had since this offseason and training camp is more important than Fields having that clean pocket to make throws in.

Eberflus and Jenkins need to work out their problems before the New York Giants game in Week 4. Jenkins needs to take practice seriously, but Eberflus is flirting with potential disaster by putting a defective product out on the field at the offensive line. One can chalk this decision up as another newbie mistake for rookie head coach Eberflus.

