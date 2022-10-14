Bears HC Matt Eberflus dismisses Justin Fields frustrations

Matt Eberflus commented on Justin Fields’ status Friday

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was noticeably frustrated following the teams’ loss on Thursday Night Football. Head coach Matt Eberflus tried to downplay Fields’ complaints on Friday afternoon. But Fields’ point of view late Thursday night made sense. The Bears had several chances to score a second touchdown to win the game. But they fell short. Bad drops, errant throws, and turnovers cost the Bears a chance to win their third game of the season.

The Bears’ offensive line didn’t help matters. Injuries to Lucas Patrick and Teven Jenkins made the second-year quarterback a free-for-all for the Washington Commanders’ aggressive defensive line. According to Pro Football Focus, Fields was hit four times and pressured 15 times Thursday. He was sacked five times by the Commanders.

Following the game, Fields told reporters that he re-aggravated a shoulder injury. According to Adam Jahns of The Athletic, Fields also said he was tired of where the Bears are at currently.

“We always get told that, ‘we’re almost there, we’re almost there.’ Me, personally, I’m tired of being almost there. I’m tired of being just this close. I feel I’ve been hearing it for so long now. But at the end of the day, all you can do is get back to work.”

Matt Eberflus said Fields would be ok

Fields looked sincere when he made his statements Thursday. However, Matt Eberflus appears to think Fields’ comments were just post-game irritation. According to Courtney Cronin with ESPN, Eberflus told reporters Friday that Fields is in a good spot Friday.

“I know he was real frustrated last night and he took some shots. They had a great d-line and he took some shots and he was in the open field, so he’s a little bit sore today. But he’ll be OK. He’s got a great mind-set going forward about the improvement, what he’s gonna improve on and the things he’s got to work on with the offensive staff. He’s in a good way right now.”

Matt Eberflus sounds delusional Friday. Fields was visibly frustrated with the pathetic help surrounding him on the offensive line and at wide receiver Thursday. Fields made a few bad throws, especially the interception in the red zone. But Fields’ efforts of 190 yards passing and 87 yards rushing should have been enough to set up the team to score more than seven points.

He knows his surrounding talent sucks. Fields called out himself and his teammates for not finishing. And a lot of Fields’ post-game comments were directed at his supporting cast for failing the Bears.

There’s no way Fields is pumped about the next few games on the schedule. The Bears go to Foxborough to play the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football in Week 7. Following that game, the Bears will face the NFL’s best pass rusher, Micah Parsons, in Dallas Week 8.

