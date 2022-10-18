Bears HITS principle needs to be applied to everyone.

The HITS principle that is the foundation of Matt Eberflus’ coaching philosophy has been alternatively praise and mocked by football pundits since he rolled it out at his introductory press conference. At first, there was a reflexive cynicism to the hokeyness of a professional coach relying on simplistic acronyms. However, many where willing to give him the benefit of the doubt as the principles are solid even if the delivery mechanism is tired.

HITS stands for: Hustle, intensity, takeaways and (playing) smart. This was clearly successful in their opening day comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers both from a coaching and player perspective. He coached conservatively, making sure the Bears didn’t compound poor field position into mistakes by trying to force the issue in bad down and distance situations. The Bears bided their time, avoided the big mistakes and eventually created turnovers and took advantage of them once they occurred.

Actually the “T” in HITS stands for protecting the football as well as taking it away. Eberflus’ explained it this was at his initial presser:” T is taking care of the ball and taking the ball away. It’s all about the ball. That’s the most important thing for winning and losing, is taking the ball away and protecting the football.”

This worked (or was adhered to) in week one as they won the turnover battle and did a good job protecting the ball despite the sloppy conditions. The next four weeks were a wash in terms of turnovers—a timely takeaway could have led to a victory in the Giants and Vikings game—or the lack of a turnover in the case of Velus Jones’ muffed point.

Against Washington, the Bears lost the turnover battle and failed across the board in implementation of HITS, losing the game despite dominated the stat sheet; failing repeatedly in the red zone, a key component of the “S” in HITS.

Bears Need to Hold Players Accountable to HITS

This was a bad development. With any philosophy—particularly one that is committed to paper and the basis for your entire approach to the game—there has to be consequences, both when it is adhered to and when it is not.

Eberflus’ described the “S” in HITS this way: It’s being smart, situation players. No stupid penalties, we want to be great in the red zone, third down, two-minute, backed-up and being smart situational players.”

Velus Jones second muffed put in three games led to the Commanders only touchdown and wasn’t the only failure to adhere to the HITS principle, by a player or the coaching staff. As mentioned above, being smart situationally in the red zone and in two-minute situations is a key HITS principle.

The Bears had three trips inside of Washington’s five-yard-line without a score—not without a touchdown, but without a score. Three field goals would have meant a victory. Relying on field goals is not a bad thing, especially when your defense is playing as well as the Bears D played against the Commanders.

Bears Coach Staff Need to be Held to Account

The Bears were stopped on a fourth down inside the one-yard -line when Khalil Herbert was stuffed. Herbert is the back-up half back. He has been successful rushing the ball but is not as strong as Montgomery and does not have the same ability to gain yardage after initial contact. Using Herbert in that situation violated the principle of “smart situational football.”

In the loss to the Vikings, the Bears had a chance to come back and tie or win the game after the Vikings took back the lead late in the game. After a couple of positive plays, they moved the ball into Viking territory. Then receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette made a catch along the sideline and instead of going out of bonds tried to cut it back for more yardage. This was a huge mistake on its own and was tragically compounded when he was stripped of the football, effectively ending the game. Two violations of HITS in one play.

It is hard to apply the HITS principle to a team coming up against superior competition and the Bears can’t magically turn this group of wager wire castoff receivers into top round difference makers, but they can hold them to account for poor situational play. If Jones is having trouble following the ball on a punt, he could have raced forward blocked the gunner in hopes the kick would go into the end zone for a touchback. Or, given his lack of experience and his muff in a key situation at the end of the Vikings game, perhaps he shouldn’t have been out there in that situation.

In the case of Smith-Marsette, it is important to get out of bounds in that situation. This was such a poor decision that it may have been useful to release him as Velus Jones became eligible the following week. As mentioned above, if you base your approach to the game on the HITS principle, there has to be consequences for violations of the key tenets.

Smith-Marsette was later waived by the Bears ahead of Week 7.

Coach Eberflus says he will reevaluate every player in the mini-bye week prior to the New England Patriots game. He also needs to evaluate the team’s play calling and red zone offense to ensure he is holding up his end of the HITS principle.

