Bears insider reveals OL Lucas Patrick update

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Lucas Patrick was not on the team’s injury report Wednesday. In training camp, the Bears offensive lineman sustained an injury to his hand. He had been out all of the remaining training camp but was seen practicing this week.

The Bears are hoping Patrick can solidify an offensive line that was sack-heavy in quarterback Justin Fields rookie season. He’s expected to be the team’s starting center when he’s healthy. Although the Bears had been trying him out at guard and center this week as he works his way back from the hand injury.

Bears insider Bradd Biggs updated the Status of the offensive line and Patrick. Per Lester Wiltfong Jr., while on the Mully and Haugh show, Biggs reported that Patrick still has not snapped the ball this week and that he might not start.

On the @mullyhaugh show, @BradBiggs just reported that Lucas Patrick hasn’t snapped the ball at all in practice due to his surgically repaired right thumb, so he expects Sam Mustipher to start at center, and he has a hunch the #Bears keep Teven Jenkins at right guard this Sunday. — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) September 9, 2022

He also said the Bears like Sam Mustipher’s progress.

Biggs just said he believes this #Bears coaching staff really likes Mustipher, saying he “may have made significant strides from a year ago.” — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) September 9, 2022

Lucas Patrick knows OC Luke Getsy’s offense well

Patrick will need some time to work his way back from injury back to the starting line. I’d assume he will get a starting position in the next few weeks. Patrick will be too important to the offense to keep on the sideline if healthy. Patrick, who came over from the Green Bay Packers in the offseason, knows offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense well. Getsy was a coach for the Packers last season.

The offensive line without him will be something to keep an eye on this week. We’ll see how much Mustipher has improved in the offseason. He’ll be going against a top-tier defensive line of the San Francisco 49ers.

