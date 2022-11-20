Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday’s game

Justin Fields was carted off the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after the team lost 27-24 to the Atlanta Falcons. He was seen earlier in the game receiving treatment for his hamstrings, and by the end of the game, his left shoulder was clearly in pain.

Justin Fields completed 14 of 21 passes for 153 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Falcons. He added 85 yards and a touchdown on 18 rushing attempts.

Per Adam Jahns of The Athletic, Fields was favoring his left (non-throwing) shoulder after the game and was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

Bears QB Justin Fields carted off for further evaluation after the game. He’s still holding his left shoulder. pic.twitter.com/UOUfGL27LT — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) November 20, 2022

Fields was passed over by the Falcons in the 2021 draft in favor of tight end Kyle Pitts, who was also injured on Sunday. Justin Fields spent much of the game demonstrating to Atlanta fans what they could have had in-house, combining elusiveness and touch to score 17 points in a row. The highlight was finding Cole Kmet for an incredible one-handed catch.

But as the game progressed, it was clear that Fields was losing mobility and explosiveness, and by the time he had the chance to lead Chicago on a potential game-winning drive, he was clearly in too much pain to lead the Bears to victory.

The Chicago Bears have yet to provide an update on the health Justin Fields.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE