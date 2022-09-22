FOCO releases a new Justin Fields rising star bobblehead for 2022 season

The main focus of the 2022 Chicago Bears season is on quarterback Justin Fields as he enters his second year with the franchise. So far, through the 12 starts he’s made, Fields has flashed some potential but it hasn’t been consistent.

And the Bears are hoping things are turned around in 2022.

Our friends over at FOCO have released a new Fields bobblehead that is perfect for any Bears fan to show off in their man cave. The Bears Fields Rising Star Bobblehead features Fields in an action pose atop a Rising Star theme base. The bobblehead will be numbered out of 222 units, retail for $65, and stand at 8in tall.

Check it out below:

The bobblehead is available for preorder now at FOCO and is sure to sell out quickly.

