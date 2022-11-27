Trending
Bears lose stars on both sides of the ball in Week 12 loss

Bears S Eddie Jackson and WR Darnell Mooney both suffered injuries in Week 12 blowout loss to Jets

The Bears loss to the Jets was hard to watch. However, it got worse as the game went on. First, star safety Eddie Jackson went down on a non-contact injury which is never a good sign. Still awaiting an injury designation but it did look more like a foot injury. Jackson was having a resurgent season and was the veteran voice for a young Bears D.

On the offensive side, the Bears were already missing Justin Fields and Khalil Herbert. It got even worse when star WR Darnell Mooney went down with a leg injury. More specifically, looks like an ankle injury. His leg get caught after a player was blocked into him. Mooney was the Bears WR1 all season and has never missed a regular season game in his young career.

It’s also worth noting that Chase Claypool was dealing with an injury late in the game. He was seen on the sidelines trying to jog it off but had a noticeable limp.

Despite the loss on the scoreboard, the Bears suffered even more losses on both the offensive and defensive end. Moreover, they were injuries to key impact players. The season got even more rough for the Bears and their fans.

Wishing for a speedy recovery to all the injured Bears.

