Bears lose stars on both sides of the ball in Week 12 loss

Bears S Eddie Jackson and WR Darnell Mooney both suffered injuries in Week 12 blowout loss to Jets

The Bears loss to the Jets was hard to watch. However, it got worse as the game went on. First, star safety Eddie Jackson went down on a non-contact injury which is never a good sign. Still awaiting an injury designation but it did look more like a foot injury. Jackson was having a resurgent season and was the veteran voice for a young Bears D.

MetLife turf has claimed another innocent victim #Bears, S Eddie Jackson, no one was within 10 yards of the All-Pro DB pic.twitter.com/vSReAlhiEG — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 27, 2022

On the offensive side, the Bears were already missing Justin Fields and Khalil Herbert. It got even worse when star WR Darnell Mooney went down with a leg injury. More specifically, looks like an ankle injury. His leg get caught after a player was blocked into him. Mooney was the Bears WR1 all season and has never missed a regular season game in his young career.

Darnell Mooney couldn't put any weight on his left leg and had to be helped off the field by trainers. Brutal day of injuries in poor conditions for the Bears. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) November 27, 2022

It’s also worth noting that Chase Claypool was dealing with an injury late in the game. He was seen on the sidelines trying to jog it off but had a noticeable limp.

Chase Claypool came up slow after jumping up for a pass from Siemian. He stayed in for one play but now he's coming off. Left leg buckled a little bit. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) November 27, 2022

Despite the loss on the scoreboard, the Bears suffered even more losses on both the offensive and defensive end. Moreover, they were injuries to key impact players. The season got even more rough for the Bears and their fans.

Herbert

Fields

Reif

Mooney

Eddie Jackson

Brisker

Gordon

All out who am i missing ? Man … next man up but damn — Olin kreutz (@olin_kreutz) November 27, 2022

Wishing for a speedy recovery to all the injured Bears.

